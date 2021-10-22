Doublelift explains biggest issue with League of Legends’ current balancing

Pro League of Legends player turned Twitch streamer Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng shared his thoughts on what the main problem is with the game’s current balancing philosophy, highlighting that there is too much healing and shielding.

League of Legends has announced many changes coming to Summoner’s Rift heading into Season 12, including new items and massive updates to current ones.

While streaming on Twitch, legendary former pro-player Doublelift shared his opinion on what currently ails the game, and what Riot can do to improve LoL’s problems.

Doublelift on League’s biggest problem

Doublelift was streaming on October 20, and read the notes for patch 11.21, which is set to change the title’s particularly polarizing item, Goredrinker.

“I just think that it’s really troll that they’re adding omnivamp to it [Goredrinker],” he states. “It already has so much vamp. I think the game has too much sustain. It’s a step in the wrong direction. If I was to sum up the problem with League right now, the game is so delicately balanced. And it’s balanced around the fact that you can die instantly, and you can camp back to full instantly.”

Continuing on the topic of healing he said, “how many times have you guys seen those clips of Aphelios healing 1,000 HP per auto-attack. How many times have you seen a brusier go ping-pong their HP, 0 to 100, life-steal all the way back up, you know, so much of the game is based around ridiculous amount of healing. And I feel like this is something that needs to be toned down a lot.”

Doublelift capped off his feelings about the current state of League with a resounding, “my number one problem is that there is too much healing and shielding in League. I wish that that would be taken away first.”

Healing has been a huge focus in League’s Season 11, as the massive item rework brought tons of new items that heal and shield players to the game like Immortal Shieldbow, Moonstone Renewer, and Goredrinker.

Although Riot has tried to alter these items to be more balanced, Doublelift clearly believes there’s still too much healing and shielding across the board.