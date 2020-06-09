Doublelift admits it'd be "embarrassing" if TSM lost LCS 2020 Summer

Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has reunited with his old Team SoloMid teammates for LCS Summer. With Bjergsen, Biofrost, and company by his side, the seven-time LCS champion stated if they lose this season, it’d be an embarrassment.

Team SoloMid is coming at the LCS swinging in Summer. The six-time North American champions have picked up the big guns heading into the final dash for Worlds 2020, including bringing Doublelift back on board.

North America’s most decorated player has won seven titles, reached the MSI 2019 final with Team Liquid, and is widely considered one of the best players to have touched the game. Although he stumbled in Spring 2020 with his worst finish ever in ninth, he’s ready to bounce back.

The star AD carry told Korizon’s Ashley Kang that TSM are gunning for the Summer title with him in the line-up. After all, you don’t bring a seven-time LCS champion on board just to be second-best.

“My expectation is top three in the regular season, and then winning the whole thing in playoffs,” he said. “I think that’s pretty realistic. If everyone on the team tried their best, 100%.”

His reasoning as to why TSM can contest Cloud9’s throne is due to the star power he and his teammates bring. Bjergsen, Biofrost, and Doublelift all led TSM to glory back in 2017 ⁠— the last time the org won a LCS title and went to Worlds.

“We have Doublelift and Bjergsen. That's it. That's all the reason the fans need [to have faith in this season's TSM roster]. We have to win. It'd be embarrassing if we didn't win," he stated in the preseason interview.

Breaking down the rest of the competition though, Doublelift stated that everyone in the LCS, bar a couple of teams, performed poorly. He didn’t discount himself from this criticism either. He found himself riding the bench for Team Liquid after a string of poor performances mid-split.

Coming into Summer though, Peng is confident the tables have turned, and that TSM can not only cement themselves a place near the top, but become the shining light of North American League once again.

“When I look at the teams...I'd say C9 is really far ahead of the next best team. I think FlyQuest is good, but I'm not sure if it's them being super great or just the rest of the league playing really badly. I think everyone in the league played poorly.”

Topic starts at 8:33.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mp2a6Z5ntI

“I think [FlyQuest] is the second best team [behind Cloud9], but I'm pretty confident we are better than them. We'd have to see in the regular season.”

Team SoloMid and Doublelift will have their first chance to prove themselves when the seven-time LCS champion lines up against his former squad, Team Liquid, on June 13.