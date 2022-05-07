Dignitas League of Legends player Biofrost comes out on social media

League of Legends pro Vincent ‘Biofrost’ Wang, came out as gay in a lengthy social media post.

Biofrost, who plays support for Dignitas’ LoL squad, shared the news with his 138K Twitter followers on May 7, via a screenshotted message.

In the post, Wang detailed his experience dealing with identity issues, saying he had been “bombarded with homophobic and sexist remarks” through much of his life.

“I’ve struggled with my personal identity my entire life,” he explained. “While my parents were working in China, I moved around a lot from homestay to homestay.”

Biofrost discussed his problematic experiences “on almost every team” he was a part of, with homophobic remarks from various teammates and staff. Wang was part of both TSM and CLG before joining Dignitas as a Support player in November 2021, though he didn’t specify on which teams he had problems.

Advertisement

In his message, he claimed sexism, homophobia, and prejudice is pervasive throughout the esports industry.

“I don’t believe there’s a quick fix, but it starts with us holding ourselves to a higher standard and treating everyone with dignity,” he said. “We need to educate people in esports of proper conduct within the workplace.”

Following his post, there was an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues from the League of Legends esports community.

you'll always be one of my best friends and I'm so proud of you for posting this ❤️ — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) May 7, 2022

“You’ll always be one of my best friends and I’m so proud of you for posting this,” Retired professional League of Legends player Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng replied.

Advertisement

Dignitas themselves responded to the tweet as well, reaffirming their support for Biofrost.

“You are an inspiration to so many of our players and staff,” the org said. “Thank you for sharing your story. Our whole Dignitas family is incredibly proud of you.”

Biofrost concluded his post by clarifying to his followers he had made this revelation to raise awareness of the issues he feels the wider esports community is facing.

At the time of writing, Biofrost’s post has over 40K likes and 3K retweets on Twitter alone.