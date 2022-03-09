Dexerto’s The Jungle break down T1’s LCK win streak

Things are heating up in the world of competitive League of Legends, as we edge ever closer to the end of the Spring Split and the 2022 Mid Season Invitational.

With all the crazy roster moves and surprising upsets we’ve seen in spring so far, this year’s first international event promises to be an exciting one. The cast of Dexerto’s The Jungle got together to discuss their thoughts on League across the globe.

Host Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales was joined by Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykkles and Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera to talk all things global League. With playoffs looming for all four of League’s major regions, the conversation quickly turned to the only team to currently remain undefeated in a major region: the LCK’s T1.

Advertisement

T1 back on top in the LCK

One of the most exciting stories in League of Legends this year has been T1’s resurgence. As one of the most successful League organizations of all time, T1’s performance has been less-than-stellar in recent years, with the team failing to make it to the 2018 and 2020 World Championships.

Their near-miss in 2018 was the first time in League history that the org would not attend a World Championship.

But 2022 has been T1’s year, as they currently sit undefeated with a 14-0 record, tying with their previous longest winstreak from all the way back in 2015 Summer. And spearheading this charge has been League’s most famous player: the Unkillable Demon King, Lee ‘Faker’ Sanghyeok.

Advertisement

The reality of the T1 win streak

However, MonteCristo had a healthy dose of reality for T1 fans, explaining that “playoffs is really going to be the determining factor for this T1 roster.”

“They haven’t faced most of their opponents at full strength. At least, not their most dangerous opponents.”

Read more: Evil Geniuses star rookie jojopyun wins inaugural LoL Champions Queue split

Multiple LCK teams have been forced to field substitutes in their starting rosters due to COVID outbreaks. Most notably, the LCK’s second-place team Gen.G were unable to field their full starting roster in either of their games versus T1.

[#LCK Roster Update]

Today, GEN Ruler received a positive PCR test result and will not be able to participate in today’s match.

GenG will call up their LCK CL mid-laner Ophelia for today’s match. — LCK (@LCK) March 3, 2022

Both of their matchups resulted in losses for Gen.G, but could the results have been different if Gen.G were at full strength? It’s hard to say for certain, as T1 won’t play Gen.G again until the playoffs. With two matches against their most difficult opponent out of the way, it’s looking more and more likely that T1 might be able to secure an undefeated LCK split.