CuVee claims Riot hasn't paid Worlds 2017 champs SSG for their skins

League of Legends world champion Lee ‘CuVee’ Seong-jin claimed that Riot Games has still yet to pay the former Samsung Galaxy roster a cut of the sales for their Worlds 2017 skins.

Worlds is the most prestigious event of the year in League of Legends, as it sees the top 24 international teams, from each regional league, come together to battle it out in front of millions of viewers.

The League of Legends world champions can walk away with millions of dollars in prizes and will also receive exclusive rewards such as in-game skins dedicated to their performances, as seen with FPX in 2019.

Following the event, each player from the winning team is allowed to choose one champion, so long as they have competed with it during Worlds, to receive a custom skin which will later be sold in the Riot Store.

On top of the guaranteed prize money for winning the tournament, the players are also expected to receive a cut of the sales for these skins, which has been rumored to net players hundreds of thousands of dollars, in past years.

However, former Samsung Galaxy top laner CuVee claimed in a recent broadcast, that he, and other SSG players, have yet to receive a cut from their Worlds 2017 skins.

우승한지 3년이 지났는데도 아직도 스킨 수익 정산을 못 받은 선수가 있다?

미국에 있던 선수(코장, 크라운)은 받았는데 한국에 있는 선수들만 못 받았다는걸로 봐서는....... 할많하않 pic.twitter.com/iEyo6lqAkm — 웰시바 (@Welsiba_LoL) September 16, 2020

According to a rough translation from Welsiba_LoL, the 2017 world champion claimed that Riot had not paid him his share and added that only two of his fellow teammates have been compensated.

The pro player, who currently plays for Hanwha Life, revealed that the two SSG players paid were those who left Korea to compete in the LCS: Jo 'CoreJJ' Yong-in, Team Liquid’s support, and Lee 'Crown' Min-ho, who spent a brief period under OpTic Gaming.

Can confirm CuVee indeed said this on the stream.



That the players in Korea are yet to receive their cut of their skins. — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) September 16, 2020

The clip's translation was later confirmed by LCK journalist Ashley Kang, who added that the SSG players who did not leave Korea were the ones seemingly affected by this major delay.

Dexerto has reached out to Riot Games for a response.