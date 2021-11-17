CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story: release date, gameplay, platforms

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story is the next game release coming out of Riot Forge. Partnering with developers Double Stallion, the 2D action platformer revolving around Zaun champion Ekko already has a release date planned, gameplay showcased, and platforms shared.

The League of Legends hits keep coming with Riot Forge, as the iconic IP expands outside of the MOBA and into all aspects of gaming.

CONV/RGENCE is set to be the first 2D action platformer of the bunch, focusing on Ekko, his life in Zaun, and trying to save the near-lawless society from self-destruction using his time-travel abilities.

We’ve got all the news about the next Riot Forge release right here, including a release date, gameplay trailer, and platform details.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story release date

The third Riot Forge title, CONV/RGENCE, is set to release sometime in 2022.

Following the hyped releases of Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem in November 2021, League players will soon be able to explore a new part of the universe in Ekko’s own platformer.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story platforms

CONV/RGENCE will be coming to both PC and consoles. The exact consoles haven’t been confirmed, but Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation are likely candidates following the previous Riot Forge games.

As for PC players, you can add it to your Steam wishlist right now. It will be also be made available on Epic Games Store (thanks to Riot’s new partnership with the service) and DRM-free platform GOG closer to its release.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story trailers

Announcement trailer

First revealed back in 2019 at The Game Awards, the CONV/RGENCE announcement trailer gives a snippet of Ekko’s time-travel abilities, as well as his quest to save Zaun from self-destruction.

Gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer, released as part of Riot Forge’s November 2021 showcase, gives us a first proper glimpse at how the 2D action platformer plays out. It also contains some behind-the-scenes snippets with the developers, Double Stallion, and how the game came into existence.

Which League of Legends champions will appear in CONV/RGENCE?

Ekko is the only champion confirmed to appear in CONV/RGENCE ⁠— no one else has appeared in trailers.

However, with the game being set in Piltover and Zaun, it’s likely some of his old friends like Jinx and Vi could make a cameo appearance, especially after Arcane.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends story gameplay

CONV/RGENCE centers around Ekko and his journeys through Zaun, trying to stop Chembarons from blowing up his city.

The 2D platformer utilizes time-travel and the champion’s iconic movement abilities ⁠— tied together with Double Stallion’s action-packed style. With his Zerodrive, he can reverse time so if you mess up, you can rewind and change your approach.

However, it’s not all about combat, with the developers promising plenty of exploration opportunities as you uncover more details about Zaun, beyond what you learn in Arcane.

We’ll update this piece with more CONV/RGENCE news as it arises ahead of its 2022 release date.