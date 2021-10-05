Cloud9 should lose on purpose?! Worlds 2021 Preview | The Jungle

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage is just around the corner, and in the premiere show for Dexerto’s The Jungle, Monte and the gang go over just where Cloud9 could end up following Play-Ins.

Despite avoiding Tarzan’s LNG Esports and Chovy’s Hanwha Life Esports, LCS juggernauts Cloud9 face potential embarassment as Perkz, Blaber, Fudge, Zven and Vulcan take on Doggo’s Beyond Gaming and Steal’s Detonation FocusMe.

Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales believe the NA League of Legends Play-In representatives risk an early exit as Worlds 2021 gets underway.

