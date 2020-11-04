 Cloud9 cancels signing 14-year-old Twitch star after breaking LCS rules - Dexerto
Cloud9 cancels signing 14-year-old Twitch star after breaking LCS rules

Published: 4/Nov/2020 7:57

by Andrew Amos
Cloud9 General Sniper signing announcement
Cloud9 have been forced to backflip on signing 14-year-old Twitch star ‘General Sniper’, a popular League of Legends streamer, after the team broke the LCS’ rules for signing underage members to their organization.

Professional esports teams, like Cloud9, often sign streamers who may not compete on one of their official rosters to represent the organization. Big names like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp stream under the banners of Luminosity and T1 respectively.

So when Cloud9 signed ‘General Sniper’, a rising star in League of Legends streaming and the younger brother of pro player Omran ‘V1per’ Shoura, no one really batted an eyelid.

V1per playing in the LCS for FlyQuest
Riot Games
General Sniper is the younger brother of LCS top laner V1per (pictured).

General Sniper made waves in the community after hitting Challenger in League of Legends solo queue at the age of 12. He also followed in his brother’s footsteps, becoming one of the best Riven players in the world.

The North American organization confirmed the signing on November 3. However, just hours later, they were forced to take their announcement down, and terminate the young streaming star’s contract.

Cloud9 allegedly broke the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) rules by signing the 14-year-old General Sniper. According to the LCS rulebook, all members of an organization ⁠— professional players, staffers, or streamers ⁠— must be over the age of 15.

General Sniper said it was “very sad news” to hear he was forced to cancel signing with Cloud9.

“[It] turns out the minimum age to join any team is 15, even as a streamer, so my contract was terminated,” he said on Twitter shortly after the announcement dropped.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne claimed the team was aware of the rule, but only thought it applied to players and staffers, not streamers outside of the LCS ecosystem.

“The rules we received were specific about not contracting the services of anyone under 15 as a pro player, which we didn’t do. We were informed after our announcement that what the rules intended are to bar hiring of any person below the age of 15 for any reason,” Etienne admitted.

“This was new information for us, and we immediately complied.”

Cloud9 have committed to backing General Sniper in the future though. “General Sniper is a talented streamer with an exciting career ahead of him and we hope we’ll find a way to work together in the future,” Etienne added.

General Sniper currently has almost 17,000 followers on Twitter, as well as nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch.

Entertainment

GameStop hosts bizarre TikTok contest for workers to win overtime hours

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:37

by Bill Cooney
Game Stop employee TikTok contest
Blizzard Entertainment/TikTok

Video game retailer GameStop has announced a new TikTok contest for employees, and while that might not seem very odd, the fact that one of the prizes seems to be 10 hours of extra work during one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year certainly is.

TikTok, whether you love it or hate it, is the latest social media trend sweeping the globe. Because of its popularity, it’s now getting embraced by every company, brand, and store you can think of.

This apparently includes GameStop, who have announced a new TikTok dance challenge for employees. Basically, workers have to record a video, then the submissions will be voted on by other staff members, with the winner taking home a number of winnings.

Rewards include an Amazon Echo 8, Echo Auto, and a $100 VISA gift card – pretty standard contest fare. However, it’s the last prize that’s turning some heads: “10 additional labor hours to use during Black Friday week.”

Black Friday crowdsThe week of Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

A lot of people took this to mean that the winner would earn an extra shift, and if you think this sounds like a bit of a lame prize, you’re not alone, as the company has been getting roasted for it all over Twitter.

“They deserve to go out of business,” one user wrote. “Gamestop is so unbelievably pathetically evil,” another user added. “Like it’s the most boring kind of evil.”

Game Stop store
Gamestop
Game Stop wasn’t exactly on the best of terms with gamers to begin with.

But, others pointed out that the “10 additional labor hours” could just be extra time employees can tack on to their paychecks, which would make this a pretty decent prize instead. Because who wouldn’t want to get paid for not working?

It’s also worth considering that as we head into the holiday season, one or two Gamestop employees might be looking for extra hours to make a bit more money, which would make this prize, especially if you don’t have to work at all, a very worthwhile winning indeed.