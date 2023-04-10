Cloud9 Blaber says LCS Spring was “easy” and talks about MSI goals

Cloud9 defeated Golden Guardians 3-1 in the LCS Spring Split finals and qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational as the No. 1 seed out of NA. The team’s jungler, Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang, said that the regular season was “easy” and talked about his goals for the international tournament.

Cloud9 cruised through the LCS Spring playoffs en route to a trophy win as the team only dropped two games across its series against CLG, FlyQuest and Golden Guardians. The reining LCS champions had come into the bracket as the No. 1 seed with a 14-4 record, and a tiebreaker win over FlyQuest.

Article continues after ad

After the grand final, in which Cloud9 routed Golden Guardians 3-1, Blaber said that the path to earning a trophy this split was relatively easy.

“I was always focused on winning the split, I think my whole team was. But to be honest, this split was kind of easy and the [other] teams weren’t super good and I think we were able to show that with our own gameplay,” Blaber said in the post-match press conference.

Article continues after ad

Blaber said LCS Spring Split was easy for Cloud9

The 23-year-old player went on to say that he has high hopes for Cloud9’s run at MSI 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m really hopeful that our team can do well at MSI,” Blaber said. “I’m always looking forward to playing well internationally, and I think so are my teammates.”

Cloud9 will come into MSI as the No. 1 seed from North America thanks to their grand final win, skipping the Play-In Stage. The teams that have so far qualified for the event are Gen.G, T1, JD Gaming, G2 Esports, Golden Guardians and PSG Talon.

Article continues after ad

This will be Cloud9’s second MSI appearance in the organization’s history. The last time the team made the international event was in 2021 with three-fifths of the current roster. (Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković was the mid laner and Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme the support, while Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen was playing as the AD Carry.)

At last year’s World Championship, Cloud9 placed 15th-16th after finishing the group stage with a 1-5 record.