CLG deletes and apologizes after LCS roster video backlash

Counter Logic Gaming published, then deleted, a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video of their LCS team taking in news of possible roster swaps. It immediately drew backlash, and led to its quick removal.

In competitive sports, there’s an expectation to change roster makeups or structures based on lackluster performance. That’s where CLG finds itself with a 5-13 Summer Split record after Week 6.

The org attempted to show a glimpse behind the curtain of where the LCS team could be headed, but did so with a sponsored video clip that didn’t sit well with people.

In a brief clip, CLG General Manager Daniel ‘Tafokints’ Lee can be seen addressing his LCS team as they take in news that the team is looking to make roster changes.

Advertisement

remember kids: deleting it online doesn’t always delete it from existence pic.twitter.com/6ZTeYLMHsq — Z (@BepisConsumer) July 12, 2021

“I’m going to be upfront, I’m looking at roster swaps. It’s been a little over two months, we’re not really progressing. So there’s very likely going to be changes this week,” Tafo said. “This might be the last that we have this roster of five playing.”

This appeared on a sizzle reel for CLG’s Bud Light Cool Down segment. While it offered an inside look at this kind of process, a lot of the public ire was aimed at filming the despair and delicate situation for a piece of sponsor content.

Read more: New League of Legends champion Vex leaked

Soon after, CLG deleted and published an apology for the apparent slight against the players in the public’s eyes.

Advertisement

“Our goal was to share an authentic moment with our fans and be as transparent as possible leading up to potential changes that may occur this week,” CLG explained. “We recognize the negative light that it brings to our players, and for that we apologize and have taken down the video.”

Team Ops Manager, Ronny Weyant, also commented on the backlash following the clip.

“Not gonna say much about everything going on today,” Weyant said. “Most of the tweets I can brush off, but there are a few that make me feel like I’ve failed as a Player Manager. Have always tried to treat players and coaches with respect and care. Lots to dwell on.”

Advertisement

CLG hit the rift again in Week 7 against Team Liquid on Friday with roster changes expected to come soon.