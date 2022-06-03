Chinese LoL icon Uzi says he won’t return to pro play for summer split

Iconic League of Legends player Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao said on stream that he will rest for the summer while streaming and not compete in professional LoL.

The 2018 Mid-Season Invitational champion recently parted ways with League of Legends Pro League (LPL) side Billibilli on June 1 after playing only nine games for the team over the course of the spring split.

The organization said that the 25-year-old was stepping back to focus on his health. His comments today cement that announcement as he returns to streaming.

“I’m resting during the summer split,” Uzi said on stream according to translations by Twitter user @iCrystalization and confirmed by HUPU Esports. “Ah, a lot of things can’t be helped. The only thing that can be done is, if I could be a bit stronger then there wouldn’t be that many problems, but my form hasn’t been that great. A lot of things can’t be helped. If I could be a bit stronger, just a bit, bit, bit stronger, then there wouldn’t be so many ‘ifs.’”

Advertisement

Uzi said on stream that he’s going to take a break during the Summer Split “I’m resting during the Summer Split. Ah, a lot of things can’t be helped. The only thing that can be done is, if I could be a bit stronger then there wouldn’t be that many problems…” [1/3] pic.twitter.com/IhtAaNsB5f — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) June 3, 2022

Uzi signed with Billibilli on December 14, 2021 along with another bot laner in Chiu ‘Doggo’ Tzu-Chuan. Uzi would lose out on a starting spot in the LoL squad as Doggo played the majority of the LPL spring split.

Before joining Billibilli, Uzi retired from professional LoL on June 3, 2020 citing health reasons as he turned to streaming.

“You might see me now eating well, dressing well, living well, but I have my many struggles too.” Uzi said. “Everyone’s struggles are different, but you have to spend each day happily, right?”

Read More: Royal Never Give Up crowned MSI 2022 champions

Billibilli placed eighth in the LPL spring split which qualified them from playoffs where they exited in the second round in a 3-1 loss to Top Esports.

Advertisement

Uzi’s last appearance in a professional match was a 2-1 win against Ultra Prime on March 14, 2022.