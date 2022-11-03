Chawy opens up on dealing with “toxic” TSM fans

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

In an interview with ONE Esports, TSM head coach Wong ‘Chawy’ Xing Lei talked about his experience during the team’s tumultuous season and dealing with toxic fans.

Chawy joined TSM on December 9, 2021, along with the Chinese duo of Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie and Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong. The trio was supposed to usher in a new era for TSM as they looked to return to the upper echelon of North American League of Legends.

However, TSM finished ninth in the spring season and 5th-6th in the summer. The organization also went through multiple scandals in 2022, including the firing of TSM’s head of player development Peter Zhang and an investigation into TSM CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh over bullying allegations.

Chris Bet/Riot Games via ESPAT 2022 was a rough year for TSM’s League of Legends team.

The two Chinese players were also in and out of the starting roster until they were both eventually released from the organization.

Chawy and TSM enter the offseason soon

Chawy, who had coached in Brazil and South East Asia prior to joining TSM, told ONE Esports that he experienced a lot of toxicity from the team’s supporters when he joined the official fan Discord.

“The things they say are so scary,” he said. “It was really toxic. I tried not to look, but over time, it was too much. They’ll tag me and say, ‘Hey can you just go back to your country?’ or ‘Who the f*** is this guy? Can we just fire him?’ Whether you do well or badly, you want to see how people are thinking of you. Sometimes you can get good feedback, but that’s one percent of the time. Many were just trash-talking.”

The coach went on to say that he did not get used to the toxicity from fans and eventually left the Discord server.

Chawy’s contract with TSM is up the day after the Worlds 2022 grand final, according to the LoL global contract database, which is the start of the 2023 offseason. The Singaporean coach could re-sign with the team, or explore his options for the next season of League of Legends esports.