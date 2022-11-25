Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was.

League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for new players. One of the ways the developers tried to make jungle more appealing was to give every player a companion that follows them around and levels up as players clear the jungle.

A modder had the idea to convert these jungle companions into Gen 1 starters that evolve along with you. The gameplay is the same, but they look and sound like Pokemon.

Now, instead of slowly turning into a more upgraded version of each companion, junglers can start their game with a Charmander and end up with a mighty Charizard.

Charizard jungles with you in LoL Pokemon mod

In Season 13, jungle went from having the choice of two different Smite options that changed how you play slightly to having three jungle companions that stay alongside you for the entire game.

Riot Games

This is what the companions normally look like. And, while it isn’t a complete 1-to-1 conversion with element types considering the blue companion represents wind instead of water, a LoL modder noticed that the colors of these new pets coincide directly with traditional starter Pokemon.

A video posted by LaSungaDeAatrox on Twitter showcases all three Gen 1 starter Pokemon evolving from their starter form all the way up to their final evolution. If you’ve ever wanted Charizard to follow you into battle, this is the mod for you.

On top of being a visual overhaul, this mod also comes with sound effects for Squirtle, Charizard, and Bulbasaur as well as their final evolutions with Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

These little buddies give players the ability to charge into battle with their Pokemon rather than just telling them what to do, giving fans of the series a whole new experience in a very different game.

