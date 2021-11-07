Ultimate Camille guide: Best League of Legends build, runes, tips & tricks

Camille is a top lane staple in the League of Legends meta, with the Steel Shadow slicing down foes who dare challenge her. We’ve got the ultimate guide right here, with the best builds, runes, tips & tricks to master her.

Camille has been resurging in League’s top lane meta following nerfs to Conqueror and Goredrinker. Now, she’s one of the premier picks, slicing through enemies as a menacing split pusher.

Want to master the Steel Shadow while she’s at her strongest? We’ve got the ultimate guide here to Camille, including the best builds, runes, tips and tricks that can carry you on your ranked climb.

Who is Camille?

Camille is part of one of Piltover’s most influential groups, Clan Ferros. While her family ages and passes on, the Steel Shadow underwent an operation to replace her human heart with a Hextech one to make sure she could live for eternity and do the dirty work for her family.

On Summoner’s Rift, Camille cuts through her enemies with robot-like precision as a top laner, with a very powerful split push threat.

Camille abilities & gameplay

Camille is a split pusher’s dream. Ever wanted to sit in a side lane, on an island, and just play some PvE League of Legends? Camille allows you to do that.

In lane, she can bully opponents who step up to trade with her. If she lands her E, she gets a massive attack speed boost, dishing out a ton of damage when combined with her Q (which can act as an auto-attack reset), her W (which gives her sustain), as well as her passive shield. It’s almost impossible to trade back.

Her combos are incredibly simple, but they do rely on hitting that E in trades. It’s a great lockdown tool, and the attack speed you gain can change the tides of a fight ⁠— you can even flash at the end of it to reach opponents who are just out of range.

Once you hit the mid-to-late game, all you want to do is play in a side lane until your team needs you to teleport for fights. If you are in the side lane, the enemy team typically has to send at least two people to deal with you ⁠— and even then it’s not always an even fight. Use this pressure to get towers for your team as they run around the rest of the map.

Passive: Adaptive Defenses ⁠— Basic attacks on champions grant a shield equal to a percentage of Camille’s maximum health against their damage type (Physical or Magic) for a brief duration.

Basic attacks on champions grant a shield equal to a percentage of Camille’s maximum health against their damage type (Physical or Magic) for a brief duration. Q: Precision Protocol ⁠— Camille’s next attack deals bonus damage and grants bonus movement speed. This spell can be recast for a short period of time, doing significantly increased bonus damage if Camille delays a period of time between the two attacks.

Camille’s next attack deals bonus damage and grants bonus movement speed. This spell can be recast for a short period of time, doing significantly increased bonus damage if Camille delays a period of time between the two attacks. W: Tactical Sweep ⁠— Camille blasts in a cone after a delay, dealing damage. Enemies in the outer half are slowed and take extra damage, while also healing Camille.

Camille blasts in a cone after a delay, dealing damage. Enemies in the outer half are slowed and take extra damage, while also healing Camille. E: Hookshot ⁠— Camille pulls herself to a wall, leaping off and knocking up enemy champions upon landing.

Camille pulls herself to a wall, leaping off and knocking up enemy champions upon landing. R: The Hextech Ultimatum ⁠— Camille dashes to target champion, anchoring them to the area. She also deals bonus magic damage to the target with her basic attacks.

Best builds for Camille

Camille loves making use of Spellblade items thanks to the auto attack reset on her Q, meaning she can lay down some nasty hits with Sheen. So, opting for Divine Sunderer or Trinity Force as a Mythic gives her a very powerful boost.

However, from there, it’s all about sustain. Ravenous Hydra gives her life steal, Sterak’s Gage has a huge shield (great for Shield Bash too), and Death’s Dance has the damage-mitigating bleed.

With a last item Guardian Angel (or a utility item like Chempunk Chainsword), no one can deal with Camille’s supreme dueling after 35 minutes.

Top meta Camille build in LoL Season 11

Mythic: Divine Sunderer / Trinity Force (if enemy team is all squishy)

Divine Sunderer / Trinity Force (if enemy team is all squishy) Boots: Ionian Boots of Lucidity / Plated Steelcaps (against heavy AD) / Mercury’s Treads (against heavy AP)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity / Plated Steelcaps (against heavy AD) / Mercury’s Treads (against heavy AP) Ravenous Hydra

Sterak’s Gage

Death’s Dance

Guardian Angel (for late game)

Wit’s End / Spirit Visage (against heavy AP)

Chempunk Chainsword / Thornmail (if you need healing cut)

Best runes for Camille

Camille has benefitted from the recent nerfs to Conqueror as being one of the only meta top laners who doesn’t abuse it. Instead, she gets a lot of her power from Grasp of the Undying.

It goes well with her scaling fantasy, giving her extra health as the game draws on, which allows her to build more aggressive items.

She also gets a lot of use out of the rest of the Resolve tree, including Shield Bash, Bone Plating, and Unflinching. As for secondary runes, Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery are a solid combo, solving some of her mana problems while giving her extra mobility in the later stages.

Top meta Camille runes in LoL Season 11

Grasp of the Undying

Shield Bash

Bone Plating / Second Wind

Unflinching / Overgrowth

Magical Footwear

Biscuit Delivery

Camille skins in League of Legends

Camille will always have a place in the League of Legends meta, so she’s a great champion to have in your arsenal if you want to play top lane.

These tips and tricks should help you on your way to learning the Steel Shadow, and maybe edge you forward in your ranked climb!