Caedrel’s Los Ratones smashes NLC viewership record on league debut

Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont’s Los Ratones made their competitive NLC debut, and that obliterated all existing viewership records for the competition.

Los Ratones was founded in November of 2024, announcing a roster of popular League of Legends players and content creators such as Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg and Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson. After much speculation on where they would compete, it was announced on January 2 that Los Ratones would play in the NLC.

The team, founded and coached by League of Legends’s biggest streamer, played twice on January 15 in their NLC premiere, handily defeating NORD and Lundqvist Lightside as they began their NLC Winter 2025 campaign in an undefeated 2-0 fashion.

Caedrel’s stream would have been enough to demolish the existing record, attracting a peak of 105,432 viewers, but viewership was further bolstered by Los Ratones’s players streaming their own points of view. As a result, NLC enjoyed audiences an order of magnitude above its standard viewing figures.

Previously peaking at 14,023 viewers, Los Ratones’ inclusion propelled NLC to never-before-seen levels of attention, attracting over 160k concurrent viewers.

“The impact of Caedrel in this league is incredible”

NLC, the Northern League of Legends Championship, is a regional League of Legends esports competition that allows organizations from Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Norway & Finland) and the United Kingdom & Ireland to compete against each other for a total prize pool of €10,000.

Considering its regional status, the competition has pulled modest viewership with its last iteration, NLC Summer 2024, peaking at 1,818 viewers in a group match between the UK’s Verdant and Scandanavian organization, NORD.

Los Ratones’ attendance has not only brought attention to the team’s matches but has vastly increased the level of interest in the rest of the league.

With NLC drawing unprecedented numbers of eyes, Sami Cunningham, owner of fellow NLC team Verdant, celebrated the figures, calling them “Quite surreal.”

“For game 2, we sat at around 30k concurrent viewers across all streams,” he said.

“To add to all of that, we also had an estimated 650,000 unique viewers watch Verdant last night. Quite surreal.”

Los Ratones will be vying to take victory in the NLC, with Thebausffs already tipping his team to make it to LEC and beyond.