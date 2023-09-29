Caedrel suddenly retires from casting ahead of Worlds 2023

In an announcement that’s shocked many League fans, content creator and LEC caster Caedrel has retired from casting to focus on his own livestream.

Caedrel has covered a lot of ground since he was brought onto the LEC broadcast and, by extension, the caster’s desk for some of League’s biggest international events.

While he didn’t have the most successful pro career, his achievements as a caster are numerous. He even managed to cast the 2022 World Finals alongside Kobe and CaptainFlowers, something he himself cited as one of the biggest achievements in his career.

However, Caedrel has suddenly announced that he’s retiring from casting to focus fully on streaming. While he won’t be stepping away from League of Legends entirely, he’ll no longer be a regular on the LEC broadcast and is moving on to other things.

Caedrel announces casting retirement in surprise announcement

Caedrel really stood out as a caster. While everyone on the LEC broadcast works hard to refine their craft and put on a good show, Caedrel was doing all that on top of streaming very regularly and commanding a huge following of his own.

He managed to create a brand for himself outside of just the broadcast that few in the scene have managed, and he’s taking a gamble on himself by leaving the caster’s desk permanently.

Well… not quite permanently. He’ll still be popping his head into the LEC broadcast here and there to get involved with the community, but his days as a career caster are over. That said, fans of Caedrel will be able to get even more of him now that he’s co-streaming the entirety of Worlds 2023.

With the pro-turned-caster getting tens of thousands of live viewers on his stream at any given time, it’s not a huge shock that he’s decided to put all his eggs in the livestreaming basket. There’s a good chance that him focusing on his own brand is more lucrative than staying on the desk.

In his announcement, Caedrel claims that this is something that’s been on his mind for a long time. Being a good caster and a good streamer has been a bit too much for him, so he’s decided to make the difficult decision to focus on one thing instead of two.

“Trying to keep both going has contributed to a lot of exhaustion and stress where I feel like I’ve been going nonstop for so long that everything’s starting to become so overwhelming. It’s affecting my work in both areas as well as my personal life and I’ve neglected it for too long – juggling being a caster and a streamer has become too much.” Caedrel explained.

Fans and peers alike were supportive of Caedrel’s decision and wished him the best in the future.