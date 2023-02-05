BRION calls out LCK league officials for side selection error

BRION, a team within the LCK, were wrongly informed about the side selection for their match against KT Rolster. After building their entire draft around being on red side, BRION was informed they’d be blue side 40 minutes before the match began.

Good drafting is a huge part of winning a game of League of Legends. Regardless of how good the players are, ensuring that you’ve got some winning lanes and a goal with your team composition is imperative to pulling out a win.

Blue side and red side have their own unique set of advantages when it comes to drafting, and coming up with a strategy that allows your team to secure power picks and counterpicks is an incredibly important part of pro play.

It’s been confirmed that BRION was given the wrong side selection from their opponent KT Rolster ahead of their match, and revealed that they didn’t know which side they’d be playing on until 40 minutes before the match.

LCK officials apologize to BRION for side selection error

BRION were misinformed going into their match against KT Rolster, a miscommunication that put them at a disadvantage based on how they planned their drafts. Despite the mistake, BRION were forced to play the match only 40 minutes after being informed that they’d be playing on blue side instead of red.

BRION detailed the situation in their statement exposing mistakes made by LCK officials, mistakes that the LCK has admitted to in their official apology.

The LCK rulebook states that “side selections are chosen 3 days before each match, and league officials are in charge of communicating side selections to teams.” This gives teams a few days to plan their draft against their opponent and come up with which picks they’re going to prioritize.

KT Rolster had 3 days to plan their draft. BRION had 40 minutes.

Officials running league operations within the LCK have taken full accountability for the mistake, but fans aren’t satisfied with the “unacceptable” way BRION was treated.

With games taking place as usual despite BRION having much less time to prepare, LCK fans are claiming that this apology isn’t enough to make up for their loss at the hand of KT Rolster. BRION plans to go forward with a formal complaint, as detailed in their statement.