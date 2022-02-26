Bjergsen: Why I’m Risking My TSM Legacy

Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg made one of the biggest moves in League of Legends history, leaving TSM after seven years at the organization to join Liquid for LCS 2022. He gave up plenty to return to the stage, putting his legacy on the line to chase more success.

In his seven years at TSM, Bjergsen won countless LCS titles, MVP awards, and became the poster boy of NA League of Legends’ most storied organization. Then he left for Liquid in 2022.

His journey to now has been filled with accolades, but he’s put it all on the line for another chance at playing. His legacy as the best player in LCS history could be tarnished, but he’s confident he can rise to the top after a year-long coaching break and go for Worlds success.

