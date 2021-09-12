Bjergsen reportedly eyeing LCS pro play return as TSM coach looks to unretire

Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg could be returning to the mid lane in either the LCS or LEC as the TSM coach looks to unretire and head back onto the Rift, according to a report from Upcomer.

Bjergsen could be returning to pro play in 2022 ⁠— but it might not be in the black-and-white colors of TSM.

The star mid laner turned coach, and part-owner of the North American organization, is reportedly considering options to play in both NA’s LCS and Europe’s LEC in 2022.

Bjergsen is set to become a free agent on November 16, 2021 according to Riot’s Global Contract Database, the end of his two-year contract signed in 2019.

However, as reported by Upcomer, a return to TSM as a starting player is on the cards.

The Danish phenom retired from pro play after Worlds 2020, marking the end of a seven-year stint on the team’s starting roster.

He has played over 670 games across his illustrious career, having broken out onto the scene in the EU LCS on Copenhagen Wolves and Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2013.

On TSM, he won six LCS titles, four LCS MVP awards, attended Worlds five times and MSI twice.

If he returns to Europe, it’ll be the first time he’s played on home soil since Rift Rivals 2017, where he led NA to a convincing 3-0 win in the final.

German mid laner Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage took over from Bjergsen on TSM in 2021.

Despite finishing LCS Summer 2021 in first, TSM failed to book a ticket to Worlds, falling to Cloud9 in the five-map decider.