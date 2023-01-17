Bizzare TFT Recombobulator bug turns friendly units into your worst enemies

A strange bug with TFT’s Recombobulator Augment has caused a player’s friendly units to turn into enemy units, attacking anything that comes close.

Teamfight Tactics allows players to craft, build and command an army of their own League of Legends champions. By combining powerful units with traits and augments, smart players can crush their opponents with nothing more than their big brains.

Set 6 of TFT brought players augments, these are powerful game-changing buffs that allow players to strategize and customize their board to their own game plan. These augments can drastically change the outcome of a match, and playing around them is key to victory.

One of these powerful augments is Recombobulator. Recombobulator replaces all of your units on your board with random units of a slightly higher cost. Whilst this sounds fantastic on paper, it means that you’re losing out on any synergy or traits you may have had running in the first place. This requires players to think fast and quickly rethink their strategy with their newly found units.

Whilst playing in a TFT match in Set 8, it appeared that Recombobulator had other plans for a certain player. After taking Recombobulator as his third augment in a match, one Reddit user noticed a rather interesting bug. All of his units now had red health bars, similar to that of enemy units.

After taking out Zac in the PvE round, the player noticed something even more peculiar when facing his next opponent. The units had gone rogue! All of the units that were recombobulated turned into neutral units that had no allegiance to any party. These units were attacking anyone and anything that came close to them.

Once the player had lost the round, it was easy to see that on the damage recap. In it, you can tell the rogue units did not account for his own team and were not accounted for at all for damage. Fortunately, this bug had only occurred for the units that were on the player’s board, so swapping out the units would have been a possible fix for the bug had the player not died shortly after it occurred.

The bug may have been caused by the player choosing the augment at the last possible second, which in many TFT players’ eyes is a bad idea. Though this has yet to be verified by Riot Games themselves.