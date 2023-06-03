Bizarre League of Legends feature allows players to instantly detect disguised Neekos

League of Legends players have clocked that they’re able to easily tell if there’s a disguised Neeko nearby- and it can be done instantly at the push of a button.

Neeko has consistently been one of the strangest champions in League of Legends since her release. Her kit is designed to play mind games on the player rather than out-maneuver them mechanically, and her unique disguise ability has been the source of several hilarious bugs.

But now, players have developed a new way to counter her disguise, which was upgraded to allow her to transform into minions, monsters, and just about anything with a health bar.

League of Legends players use simple scoreboard trick to counter Neeko disguise

League of Legends players have realized that even if Neeko is disguised, she’ll still be shown on the scoreboard as present. This means if there isn’t a question mark over her icon, and she’s not visible on the map, she has to be disguised somewhere (probably as a lane minion).

This makes detecting a disguised Neeko significantly easier because the scoreboard is just one button (Tab) away.

There’s some debate over if this is an intended feature that Riot decided should be in the game, or if it’s a bug that was left in after Neeko’s update.

Considering some of the other bugs that Neeko has brought to the rift, such as the ability to turn into turrets, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was an overlooked detail that will be patched out soon.

But for now, at least, we’re hoping it stays in the game long enough for teammates to stop overstepping when there are one too many minions in the lane.

