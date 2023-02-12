Best Top laners in League of Legends for patch 13.3 (2023)

Top lane is a fickle role, one in which the meta is constantly shifting. In Season 13, picking the right champion for the job is more important than ever if you want to win games.

Top lane can be one of the hardest roles in League of Legends. It can feel like, no matter what, you’ve got no effect on the game. Full disclosure, top lane is not the role you should start with in League of Legends, and it certainly isn’t for the faint of heart.

There’s a lot you have to learn to be a good top laner, and it’s a very punishing role that has little comeback potential if you don’t know how to pry your way back into a game. Not to mention everything you have to learn about wave management, counter matchups, how and when to rotate, and when to take trades in lane.

Article continues after ad

That said, there are a number of top lane champions that will make your life much easier. From first pick weaksiders that are immovable in lane to hypercarries that can win lane hard enough to blow up the entire map, top lane boasts arguably the widest and most versatile pool of viable picks.

You’re signing up for one of the harder roles in League of Legends by playing top lane, but, if you’re someone who likes crushing your enemies in the 1v1, this is the role for you.

Here are the best top laners on League of Legends patch 13.3.

Article continues after ad

Who is the best top laner in League of Legends?

Going by win rate, Dr. Mundo is the best top laner on patch 13.3 with a 52.77% win rate. He’s not the most common pick, but the new Radiant Virtue build has allowed Zac to dominate in both top lane and jungle on the newest patch. Hot off his midscope update, Jax is the most popular top lane pick at an 11.6% pick rate. Darius closely trails him at 9.7%, followed by Sett at 8.7%.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that even the best top laners can be felled with ease in the wrong matchup. For example, Jax is great into auto-attack reliant champions and can scale extremely well into the late game. But, against an ability focused top laner like Singed, he really struggles. And, while there are rare instances of top laners being incredibly strong in any matchup for long periods of time (looking at you, Season 12 Aatrox), it’s rare.

Article continues after ad

As such, we’ll be including a quick matchup guide for each champion on the list to give you a little more direction as to when you should be picking certain champions. Keep that in mind going forward.

Table of Contents

Garen, the Might of Demacia

Garen isn’t the kind of champion you’ll see often in pro play (unless you’re MooseHater), or someone that’ll allow you to strut your stuff and show off your mechanical skill as a player. He’s not at the top of the meta, but he’ll never be at the bottom. He’s been relatively untouched balance-wise for years, and is a consistent top lane rock. If you’re looking to learn top lane, or are trying to learn how to play League of Legends in general, Garen is the perfect place to start.

Article continues after ad

It’s easy to get poked out of lane or lose trades when learning, but his passive will allow you to regen health and drastically mitigate the blow of losing a trade where other top laners would have to back. He may not have much range, but his high all-in potential and low skill floor will teach you how to look for openings and encourage you to all-in the opponent. His teamfighting might not be great, but his incredible split-push potential will reward you for learning how to sidelane and cross-map.

Garen’s kit is so simple that it’ll let you shed the weight and pressure of having to land abilities and free you up to learn the role itself.

Article continues after ad

Garen counters and matchup guide

Garen is very resistant to bad matchups, making him a very strong blind pick. If you get stuck with first pick and no one on your team feels like swapping out the pick order, locking in Garen is almost always safe. That said, he struggles heavily with champions that either outrange him or outscale him.

Bad Matchups

Those willing to pick ADCs in top lane will immediately bully Garen out of lane, making it difficult to do anything in the matchup without either help from a jungler or an eye for when to all-in them. Champions like Rumble do well also, able to kite Garen and keep him at an arm’s length. Camille is a case of someone who outscales him if she gets through the early game, and can beat him in late-game sidelane 1v1s.

Garen’s strength lies in his ability to completely shut down all-in champions that typically want to run over their lane opponent. If champions like Irelia and Yasuo are an unstoppable force for most champions, Garen is an immovable object.

Good Matchups

If you’re having a hard time against snowball-y, all-in style champions, Garen is a fantastic counter. So much so that there are some players who run Garen mid as well when playing against champs of this nature just to ruin their day. Where Irelia has to land a ton of different abilities and combo perfectly to kill a tanky target, Garen hits a few buttons and gets the kill. Even if you don’t plan on playing Garen often, having him around as a pocket pick is perfect when playing against these kinds of champs.

Garen best build and runes in League of Legends

Garen’s runes are pretty straightforward. Due to his all-in playstyle, you’ll want to taken Conqueror most of the time to take advantage of that true damage and healing to ensure you come out on top. Triumph and Last Stand are standard fare for brusiers, while Legend: Tenacity is the way to go for your Legend rune due to Garen’s lack of mobility.

Resolve secondary to grab Conditioning and Overgrowth is your best bet. He doesn’t need Bone Plating/Second Wind because of his passive, so you’re better off going Conditioning to get that late game scaling.

Garen’s build has changed a bit after the recent Black Cleaver buffs. While Mortal Reminder is still strong on the champion, Black Cleaver is superior in most ways and has relegating a Mortal Reminder rush to only being useful against healing-dependent laners like Aatrox. Otherwise, going Stridebreaker into either Dead Man’s or Black Cleaver is the way to go. Sterak’s Gage adds some much needed survivability and damage, while Force of Nature helps Garen stack even more movement speed than he gets from his Q.

If you’re really committed to split pushing/sidelaning, Hullbreaker might be worth purchasing as your second item. It may not be the go-to in high MMR or the best item for winning fights with your team, being a near-unkillable annoyance that can decimate towers is something that players in lower skill brackets have a really difficult time dealing with.

Jayce, the Defender of Tomorrow

Riot Games

Out of every top laner on this list, Jayce is probably the most difficult mechanically. If you’re not proficient at Jayce’s combos and can’t land his Q, you’re not going to have any impact on the game. Not to mention that his nature as an immobile glass cannon makes him pretty easy to take advantage of.

In the right hands, however, Jayce is a monster. While he has a select few matchups that aren’t too fun, his ability to sidelane, manage his wave, and pressure the opponent out at every stage of the game make him incredibly effective. Out of every top laner in League of Legends, Jayce is the one most worth one-tricking.

This isn’t a champion you learn how to play top lane on, but he is someone you can use to master it and consistently win games by consistently winning lane.

Jayce counters and matchup guide

Let’s talk matchups for Jayce. He’s a fantastic blind pick due to his range and strong late game scaling, but he has a difficult time against certain top laners. Be very careful of tanky champions with strong gap close. If they get on top of you and you don’t have your E up to shoo them away, you’re going to have a bad time.

Bad Matchups

Two things counter Jayce: Hard CC and high sustain. Poppy can demolish Jayce if she catches him in a weird spot, and can also prevent him from full combo-ing her with her W. Ornn has a similar level of strength due to how strong of an initiation tool his ultimate is. If you can’t pressure Ornn out early, he does a great job of shutting Jayce out of the game.

Meanwhile, high sustain champions like Nasus and Cho’Gath don’t have too many issues against Jayce. And since those champs are so easy mechanically, they’ve got a much larger margin of error than Jayce does. If you don’t position properly and get caught in the wrong spot just once, it can spell your doom and send you on a downward spiral of getting killed over and over again. It’s not fun.

Fortunately, the picks that Jayce does well into are much more common. He has a favorable matchup into many of LoL’s most popular top laners.

Good Matchups

He’s strong into close-range top laners like Darius and Jax, and can easily bully them out of lane with his poke. Champions who don’t have their own sustain and consistent, easy to land CC can’t touch a strong Jayce player. He’s also good at bullying late-game scalers like Gwen and Kennen while still having a strong late game himself, allowing him to take his lead and apply it well at every stage of the game.

Jayce best build and runes in League of Legends

Jayce has a whole bunch of possible rune pages, with each one having its own strengths and weaknesses. However, Phase Rush is the most consistent page, and it does well in every matchup. If you’re just getting started with Jayce, give this page a shot.

Phase Rush not only grants movement speed, it gives you 75% slow resistance. Having that extra utility is incredibly helpful for staying alive. Manaflow Band keeps Jayce topped up on mana in the early stages and gives some additional damage to Manamune, and Absolute Focus combined with Gathering Storm make him one of the highest damage poke champions in League of Legends.

Magical Footwear and Biscuit Delivery are great choices considering how expensive Jayce’s build is, and give him some good mana sustain in-lane. If you’re looking to pressure your opponent harder in the early game, swapping Phase Rush out for Summon Aery gives him much more potential to bully the opponent and some shield utility on his E, and Gathering Storm can be swapped out for Scorch for some extra early game poke damage.

The one thing that isn’t complex about Jayce is his build. Other than making sure you pick up Tear of the Goddess early in the game, his build path is straightforward. Eclipse is his best Mythic, and you’ll want to immediately follow that with picking up Manamune. After that, Lethality items like Serylda’s, Youmuu’s, and Edge of Night are all great options. If you need some extra defense, Guardian Angel and Maw of Malmortius are situationally strong options.

Olaf, the Berserker

There was a point in League of Legends where Olaf was known as a champion who has to win early on. He had some of the worst late game falloff in League of Legends, and he’d only get worse the longer the game went on. However, the Season 12 Olaf changes really shook up Olaf’s place in the game, making him a late game monster as well.

Olaf is almost impossible to trade with if he’s on top of you, and his low-cooldown, armor-shredding poke combined with consistent true damage, health sustain, and a ton of base stats make his kit incredibly strong at all points in the game.

He has his fair share of weaknesses, but Olaf is strong into most top laners and has some serious carry potential.

Olaf counters and matchup guide

In all honesty, Olaf doesn’t have that many bad matchups. He has matchups that are a little less good than others, but no lane is unwinnable for this champion. That makes him an incredibly appealing blind pick, and a champion that can be played in most scenarios.

The only champions that have good matchups into Olaf are those who can outdamage him, and that isn’t a very big list of champions. But they do exist.

Bad (ish) Matchups

Champions like Kled, Tryndamere, Garen, and Illaoi can survive Olaf’s all-in potential and outtrade him if they don’t get poked down by his axe. Even with these picks in hand, it’s still a very skill-reliant lane matchup where Olaf can take the win if he plays the matchup well.

Meanwhile, Olaf has an even/favorable matchup into most other top lane champions. The CC immunity on his ultimate combined with all that true damage makes him good into tanks, while his lifesteal, shield, and bonus attack speed allow him to outtrade bruisers and carry top laners.

Olaf is one of top lane’s best kept secrets when it comes to solo queue, and he’s got a great deal of potential in the hands of players willing to push their limits and show a level of aggression the enemy will never expect. Dexerto talked to Bwipo about Olaf while he was playing top lane for Team Liquid in 2022, and most of what he said back then about the Olaf still rings true: “Not being able to play him right now as a top laner is a detriment to your champion pool.”

Olaf best build and runes in League of Legends

Olaf’s runes are fairly standard bruiser fare, with Conqueror, Triumph, Alacrity, and Last Stand all being focused on allowing Olaf to stay in the fight as long as possible and do as much damage as he can while he’s there. For a champion that goes in and doesn’t leave until everything’s dead, it’s the perfect setup.

Inspiration is a bit different from other champions like Olaf, but Approach Velocity is a must-have with how often his axe throw is off cooldown. Having that constant movespeed buff is often the different between securing a kill and the enemy getting away.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Typically, going Stridebreaker is your best bet on Olaf. The additional slow and damage combined with the item’s raw stats and bonus movement speed on the Mythic passive make it a great all-rounder. Death’s Dance is almost always your best second buy. If you’re against magic damage in lane, you’ll often still want to go Death’s Dance first and just go Mercury Treads to gain some MR.

Sterak’s third pairs well with Olaf considering the in-your-face nature of the champion, and it’ll give him some much needed HP in an otherwise protection-heavy build. Maw of Malmortius and Guardian Angel are great semi-defensive options for Olaf. If you’re worried about winning 1v1s in lane, rushing Blade of the Ruined King first item is also a viable option.

Jax, Grandmaster at Arms

Riot Games

Hot off his midscope update, Jax has gained some serious power as a top laner and looks like one of the best champions in the role. He was good before, sure, but his new ultimate has taken the champ to new heights. Not to mention that his core gameplay is pretty much the same as it was before, making it so that seasoned Jax players can hop right in and immediately have more impact than before his update.

Jax still has his fair share of downsides. He has virtually no range, he suffers against champions who rely on abilities, his early game isn’t the best, and he lacks a big teamfight ultimate. But these are outweighed by his greatest strengths.

When it comes to countering auto-attack reliant champions, Jax is the premiere pick. Popular carry top laners like Irelia and Yone have a hard time into this champion, and the matchup will only get worse and worse as the game goes. With a kit that allows for more flexible itemization than before and a new lease on life in the top lane, Jax has earned his place as one of the best.

Jax counters and matchup guide

Jax has some tough matchups, most of which are against ability users. That said, many of his hardest counters aren’t all that common in top lane, and his late game scaling combined with strong sidelaning make Jax a much safer blind pick now than he used to be.

Bad Matchups

Jayce is probably the most commonly played Jax counter. His hammer E allows him to create a ton of space, and his strong ability damage goes right through Jax’s counter strike. Quinn is strong into Jax for similar reasons, while champions like Lillia and Singed can kite Jax with ease and punish him for trying to farm. If you can survive the lane phase you’ve got a chance, but any good player on champs like these will put you at a serious disadvantage when it comes to farm.

Good Matchups

Meanwhile, Jax slaughters auto-attack dependent champions. His bad early game does leave him vulnerable pre-6, but he’s a menace once he’s got that 3rd hit passive ready to go. Champions who scale super well into the late game as auto-attack focused carries get stopped in their tracks by a good Jax player, making him an incredibly effective counter for any of your least favorite solo queue hypercarry champions.

Jax best build and runes in League of Legends

Lethal Tempo should your go-to on Jax due to how much he benefits from having some bonus attack speed. This champion is very auto-attack centric, and the ramping damage you gain from Lethal Tempo will be much more valuable than the true damage and healing on Conqueror in most situations.

Triumph and Last Stand synergize well with Jax’s very all-in playstyle, while Alacrity gives him even more attack speed. You won’t be buying many attack speed-focused items, so you’ll want to find all the attack speed you can get from other sources.

Jax’s nature as a hybrid damage champion gives him a lot of options to build toward. Blade of the Ruined King and Divine Sunderer are pretty much the only set in stone items on the champion. He wants Spellblade procs for bonus damage and Blade of the Ruined King for trading potential, but his build is flexible otherwise.

Items like Zhonya’s Hourglass, for instance, has become a mainstay item on the champion due to how much AP scaling he has. Outside of that fringe case, it’s hard to go wrong with items like Spear of Shojin, Wit’s End, Death’s Dance, and Maw of Malmortius. If it’s got damage and tank stats, it’s probably a good choice on Jax.

Gangplank, the Saltwater Scourge

With the crit changes on 13.1B, the fact that GP has a favorable matchup into many of the meta top laners, and his incredible late-game scaling, the meta has converged in such a way that’s made Gangplank emerge as one of the best top laners in League of Legends.

That said, he’s not an easy champion to play. Much like Jayce, his skill floor is high. The base level of mechanics required to take advantage of what makes Gangplank so strong is high, and he’s not a top laner you can just pick up and play.

If you’re willing to take the time to learn GP’s unique kit, he’s a fantastic choice on the current patch. While no amount of skill can cure his subpar early game, his late game power level is almost second-to-none. You haven’t experienced burst until you’ve been on the receiving end of a full-build GP’s barrel.

Gangplank counters and matchup guide

Gangplank is about as much of a ticking time bomb as his barrels are. If this champion hits late game successfully, it’s incredibly difficult to shut him down. Between his high burst, built-in CC cleanse, and additional income from killing minions with his Q, this champion scales fast and hard.

When trying to counter GP, your best bet is either ranged champions that can zone him out early and mess with his barrel combos, or champs that can get in his face and kill him early. His set of hardest counters is certainly a strange bunch.

Bad Matchups

Azir is some dark technology straight out of high MMR solo queue, but is also one of GP’s most difficult matchups. If you’re a strong Azir player and so happen to be playing top against him, the matchup is almost impossible to lose. Beyond that niche counter, aggressive champions like Rengar and Olaf are great choices. Rengar is a much less common top lane choice, but the way his passive interacts with barrels makes the matchup hard for GP. Olaf is a much easier pick to default to.

If your team doesn’t need a frontliner and you can afford to pick an ADC in top lane, it’s definitely worth doing against Gangplank. Akshan and Quinn are the most common counters in top lane that are picked into GP, but other ADCs with strong early presence like Draven and Tristana are high-risk/high-reward counters.

Good Matchups

Gangplank does very well into champions that rely heavily on a single source of CC. Kennen and Renekton have a very hard time locking him down and winning trades in lane. It’s important to keep in mind that, while there are a select few champions that can stand up to Gangplank late game, he outscales virtually every other champion in terms of raw burst.

As long as you can get out of the early game, GP can carry most games. It’s just that some lanes are harder than others.

Gangplank best build and runes League of Legends

Gangplank’s runes are pretty straightforward. First Strike is the way to go on GP considering his focus on burst damage. Perfect Timing is your best bet considering how squishy this champion is, and it provides some additional survivability. Future’s Market helps GP hit his big power spikes considering how expensive his build is, while Cosmic Insight is just a good all-rounder rune. Taste of Blood and Treasure Hunter are strong secondary options for the additional healing and income, but taking Resolve with Bone Plating and Rejuvenate can help against all-in laners like Kled.

Build path is where things have significantly changed for Gangplank on Patch 13.1B. Because players are forced to pick between Infinity Edge and Navori Quickblades after the changes, one has emerged as the clear victor.

GP is one of the few champions who doesn’t want a Mythic early on. With how powerful Essence Reaver is on the champion when it comes to mana sustain and Spellblade hit, you’ll want to take that directly into Navori Quickblades. The cooldown reduction on abilities is much stronger on GP than Infinity Edge’s bonus damage, so you’ll want to get that up as soon as possible.

Beyond that, Mythic choice should be either Immortal Shieldbow or Prowler’s Claw. Prowler’s is great for snowballing, while Shieldbow is a strong defensive option that grants survivability without taking away from your damage output. From there, Lord Dominik’s Regards and Collector are great options to cap off your build.

Shen, the Eye of Twilight

It’s been a long time since Shen has been a prominent pick in the meta. Sure, he’s got his fair share of one-trick players who love his ability to instantly have influence on teamfights, but he’s hardly been meta. However, with the help of Heartsteel, he’s been able to claw his way into the meta in a way no other top lane tank has been able to.

Most players have discovered that Radiant Virtue and Jak’Sho are more useful than Heartsteel in most scenarios. Consistently stacking Heartsteel enough to take advantage of its bonus HP isn’t something most tanks can do without losing trades against carry top laners, but Shen’s in a unique position as one of the best top laners for taking trades against auto-attack focused melee top laners.

It’s hard to say whether or not we’ll see him at the highest levels of play just yet, but he’s emerging as the sleeper OP top laner of the patch.

Shen counters and matchup guide

Though Shen has uses beyond his block giving him the ability to trade in lane, he tends to have a difficult time into ability-based champions. Those who can send their damage right through his block can shut him down early and make it difficult for him to get out of the early game.

His counter matchups are very similar to those of Jax, but with a few big differences.

Bad Matchups

Olaf beats almost everyone in lane right now, so he’s no surprise here. Jayce also has an easy time creating space and pressuring Shen out of lane, and has strong enough sidelaning to punish him for ulting into fights by staying in lane and shoving it out. The other two counters listed here are a little more specific.

Shen’s global ultimate is a real pain to deal with. Typically, the only way to counter it other than teleporting into a fight is to either shove your lane hard enough that it doesn’t matter if you lose whatever objective or teamfight he ulted into, or to be in the teamfight before he has the chance to get there by grouping with your team. These are the sorts of things that are hard to coordinate in solo queue games, so picking champs that can circumvent these issues is a good choice.

Gangplank’s global ult and Mordekaiser’s ability to pull Shen into the death realm are both great solutions to Shen’s ultimate. That paired with the strong ability damage on both champions makes both of them fairly strong counters.

Good Matchups

Even for characters that have a decent amount of ability damage in their kits, dealing with Shen is a nightmare. 1v1ing him is rough, so you’ll want to push the natural advantage he has against most champions. Especially once you’ve got Heartsteel. He’s great for shutting down sidelaners like Irelia and Camille due to his strong rotation potential, and even melee champions with strong ability damage like K’Sante and Gragas have difficulty in this lane matchup.

In other words, Shen is pretty strong right now.

Shen best build and runes in League of Legends

Grasp of the Undying gives Shen even better trading potential, and, due to the fact that he wants to opt into Heartsteel most of the time, he’ll always be making use of it. Shield Bash pairs with Shen’s passive shield, and Second Wind tends to be stronger than Bone Plating due to how often Shen wants to trade. Meanwhile, Revitalize enhances all of his shielding and healing from the prior runes.

Domination is a great secondary choice so you can nab Ultimate Hunter, giving Shen a much lower cooldown on his game-changing ult. Cheap Shot is the best option to pair with it to add some bonus damage to Shen’s combo while he’s locking down a target.

Shen’s the only Heartsteel user on this list, and one of the only champions that can take full advantage of the item. It’s a true best-in-slot on him in most scenarios, with Jak’Sho being strong if you’re behind or in a ranged matchup where you can’t stack the item often.

After that, Titanic Hydra is a great choice to give Shen some wave clear and side lane pressure, as well as a bunch of bonus damage. Sunfire is also a strong second item choice if you want a bit more bulk. Force of Nature is a strong AP choice on Shen considering his lack of range, and Thornmail pairs well with his taunt.

There you have it, the best top laners on patch 13.3. The meta is ever-changing, so check back after the next patch to see what changes on 13.4. For more guide content, see our League of Legends guides below:

Best ADCs in League of Legends | Best Junglers in League of Legends | How to solo carry in League of Legends