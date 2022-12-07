The best TFT Set 8 comps in patch 12.23: Top meta builds

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

TFT Set 8 has finally arrived with patch 12.23. As Monsters Attack, you need to assemble the best comps possible to win. Thankfully, we’ve got a guide to the top meta builds so you can start your ranked grind strong.

The Dragonlands are in the rearview mirror, with TFT Set 8 bringing the autobattler to the Spatulopolis in Monsters Attack. That means new champions and traits, mechanics like Hero Augments, and more to learn about so you can start the ranked grind.

If you’re looking for an easy start, we’ve got you covered right here with a meta guide to some of the best comps in TFT Set 8 ⁠— as of patch 12.23.

Article continues after ad

It’s always best to play flexibly around your items and Augments, but these builds are the most consistent at getting Top 4’s and wins so you can climb the ladder as fast as possible.

Best TFT comps in patch 12.23

Bel’Veth / Aurelion Sol Threats

LoL Chess

TFT Set 8 has introduced an entirely different Trait mechanic not seen in any other expansion: Threats. It isn’t really a Trait ⁠— while there are champions who fall under the banner, Threat in itself doesn’t offer any bonuses. However that means the individual champions are super strong and can be splashed into every composition.

But what if you decided to make your comp all Threats? Well that’s possible, and it’s actually one of the highest capped boards of TFT Set 8. Playing around all eight Threats, with the Threat Level: Maximum Gold Augment if you hit it, gives your team a ton of base stats that are hard to carve through.

Article continues after ad

You want to play as high tempo as you can in the early game ⁠— slam AD items on units like Wukong, AP items on Lulu ⁠— and save as much health as possible. If you can hit Level 8 at Stage 4-5 or 5-1, while picking up Threats along the way, you’ll be set.

At Level 8 you want to roll down for your final board with upgrades of at least Bel’Veth 2 and Aurelion Sol 2 as your main carries. Zac is your primary frontline, although Rammus and Cho’Gath offer damage-specific flexibility. If you get the right Augments, the full Threat comp is arguably the strongest as TFT patch 12.23 goes live.

Article continues after ad

Miss Fortune Anima Squad

LoL Chess

Anima Squad is one of the strongest vertical traits, especially if you can get it in from Stage 1-4 or 2-1. Being able to stack up Fame as quickly as possible and get the health bonus for all your units can be the difference maker once the late game fights roll around.

Miss Fortune is the most popular Anima Squad carries, although there’s merit to playing Jinx and Vayne if you hit the right Hero Augments. Else, it’s easier to focus around the four-cost Ace.

Pushing 4 Ace is a bit of a bait as it makes your team too squishy for only a small offensive benefit. Instead it’s better to make a strong frontline with either 3 Anima Squad and splash defensive traits like Brawler and Aegis, or 7 Anima Squad for the huge offensive boost if you get an Emblem on the board.

Article continues after ad

Riven can hold all your defensive items, while AP boosts like Rabadon’s Deathcap and Spear of Shojin (she needs mana generation) are easy slams for Miss Fortune. AD items can go onto Vayne if required, but if you’re getting too many Swords, it might not be worth playing Miss Fortune.

Talon / Viego Ox Force

LoL Chess Talon itemization shouldn’t be optimized in 6 Ox Force unless playing Talon Reroll.

The other incredibly strong vertical trait to build around in TFT patch 12.23 is Ox Force. It was a bit underrated on PBE, but once 6 Ox Force comps became meta near the end of the testing period, they dominated the charts.

There are two main variations: Talon reroll or Viego carry. Both have drastically different playstyles, but can ultimately end up with similar looking boards. With Talon reroll, you want to get a Talon Hero Augment early ⁠— either one ⁠— and roll hard at Level 5 for the one-cost carry. You can deviate and either play 3 Supers 3 Renegades, or vertical Ox Force.

Article continues after ad

Viego follows a more traditional leveling curve of hitting Level 8 by around Stage 4-5 or 5-1. Viego likes AP items counter-intuitively, so Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and even Ionic Spark are great pickups. Bloodthirster for healing is also good to ensure the resets. AD items instead go on Aphelios, not Talon, as he has more threat late game.

The 6 Ox Force board builds around Talon, Alistair, Fiora, Aphelios, and Annie. If you can hit an Emblem, you can drop Annie for a Duelist like Zed. Your tempo really depends on whether you get a lot of Talons early plus the Hero Augment. If you do, play Talon. Else it’s easier to play Viego.

Kai’Sa Reroll

LoL Chess

Reroll boards can certainly be meta in TFT Set 8, moreso than Dragonlands. Because of Hero Augments, any one, two, or three-cost unit can be adapted into a carry threat. We’ve highlighted one in Talon already, but the three-cost Kai’Sa uses another vertical in Star Guardian to shine.

The easiest way of playing Kai’Sa is to just buy every Star Guardian you roll past. It’s low effort ⁠— the vertical slots together nicely, but you’ll need some frontline to make it work late game. However if you dig a bit deeper beneath the surface, you can get a more consistent game plan.

By playing around Vayne, you can maximize your trait value. Offering both Duelist and Recon, she can buff up Nilah and Kai’Sa. Splash in the Set’s core frontline trio of Ekko, Riven, and Vi, and you get plenty of defensive utility. Jinx can then round everything out nicely for 2 Prankster and 3 Anima Squad.

AP items go onto Kai’Sa, AD items onto Vayne, and tank items on Riven. This board isn’t going to win every game, but if uncontested will lead to consistent Top 4 placement.