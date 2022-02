G2 Esports and Fnatic are two of the most successful teams in Western LoL and have developed a legendary rivalry over the years.

Players like Perkz, Rekkles, Caps, Jankos, Wunder, Hylissang, Bwipo and many more icons have played out countless epic matches between the two in the LEC over the years.

Dexerto took an in-depth look into one of the most colorful rivalries in LoL esports and where the G2-Fnatic saga could be headed next.

