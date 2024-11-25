Who is Atakhan, Bringer of ruin in League of Legends?

2025 is set to be a pretty groundbreaking year for League of Legends, as the development team confirms the Noxus Invasion for Season One in 2025. As part of that, Atakhan is making his debut in the jungle, and it’s set to change a lot about playing the role.

Jungle players have a lot to manage in every game, from efficient camp farming to executing timely ganks and securing objectives. Their decisions play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of each match.

New epic jungle monster Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is set to add a new layer to that equation, altering how many will approach key moments significantly. Set to spawn at the 20-minute mark, Rift Herald and Baron Nashor are moving to 16-minutes and 25-minutes, respectively (sorry, T1 fans, but no more early Barons).

With that, here’s everything you need to know about Atakhan’s arrival into LoL in 2025.

Atakhan, Bringer of ruin in League of Legends explained

Riot Games

At this early preview stage, Atakhan has all the ingredients to be the most dynamic jungle monster to date. He will spawn at either the top or bottom side of the river entrance, depending on which has seen the most champion damage and kills by the 14-minute mark.

As a sign of where that will be, his arena will spawn, permanently altering the map with additional walls. The key mechanic that he brings to the equation are Blood Roses, which spawn where champions have been killed, providing additional XP and a stacking Adaptive Force buff when collected.

Riot Games

Atakhan can also spawn in two different forms, depending on how the game has played out to that point. High-action games will spawn Ruinous Atakhan, who generates a grove of Blood Roses to collect when killed.

Anyone can claim these, and they could serve as a potential catch-up mechanic for champs who fall behind. Lastly, killing Ruinous Atakhan buffs the effects of other Epic monster kills further, potentially snowballing teams who play the objectives well.

Riot Games

In low-action games, Voracious Atakhan will spawn. When he does, he will impart a one-time rebirth buff to the team that kills him, resurrecting those who have it at the base when they take fatal damage.

Legends of Runeterra players will recognize Atakhan from the Empires of the Ascended expansion, and the visual design has transferred across to League proper.

The positioning of Atakhan is a huge consideration, potentially cutting off gank opportunities from the river bed. However it works out, Atakhan will make a massive difference in how games function at every level, from Iron all the way up to Pro Play.

The latter will also have to rethink their approach to existing objectives, and we may see longer games with the deferred Baron timer.