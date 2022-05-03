Asmongold & Shroud reveal one major thing they want new League of Legends MMO to avoid

Asmongold and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed one major thing they don’t want to see in the new League of Legends MMO — a slow and tedious leveling grind without a greater goal.

Earlier in 2022, Riot Games confirmed that the much-anticipated League of Legends MMO is finally in the works. As production ramps up, Greg ‘Ghostcrawler’ Street, the Vice President of the project, asked for some player input.

“Without bashing other games, what features do you not want to see in this game we are making? I am just curious where our features might require a little more explanation,” he said. “Feedback is always helpful.”

Asmon responded by listing three things. “Character-specific progress instead of account-wide progress, systems that are obviously flawed or dysfunctional implemented only to be changed later, and backward progression.”

All of these things are issues he’s talked about with World of Warcraft multiple times. So, it’s only natural that he doesn’t want to see Riot Games make the same mistakes in their upcoming League of Legends MMO.

Though Asmon wasn’t the only streamer who chimed. Shroud did too, which is no surprise since he’s a self-professed lover of the genre too, as evidenced by the countless hours he’s spent on New World, Lost Ark, and World of Warcraft.

“Leveling,” he said bluntly. “I think gaining power should come from knowledge. I want to be in a world where when I click create character and everything I do has some level of importance, not just a long-winded tutorial.”

Asmongold more or less agreed with him and added his own two cents. “I really liked how in New World, even the items and profession stuff you would do during leveling would have an impact on the overall economy.”

“While I think some leveling is nice, it should have a purpose and move you towards a greater goal in the endgame simultaneously.” So, it seems like they’re on the same wavelength regarding their hopes and expectations for the upcoming game.

The title is still in the early stages of development at this stage. Nothing has been revealed yet, including content, design, features, and the release date itself. So, it could still be a while before it comes to fruition.

Still, the fact developers are already engaging with the MMO community and asking for input is a promising sign. If they can get everything right, there’s no doubt it could be the next big thing in the industry.