Artem Bykov appointed as new LEC Commissioner

Declan Mclaughlin . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Riot Games revealed on August 1 that Artem Bykov will join the company as the new Commissioner of the League of Legends European Championship Series.

Bykov will succeed Maximilian Peter Schmidt, who was promoted to the role of Head of Esports for League of Legends in EMEA. Schmidt will still work closely with the new LEC Commissioner, along with Esports Product Manager Filipe Borges, according to Riot’s press release.

The new commissioner has a long history in esports and has worked for companies like Freaks 4U, NAVI and Blizzard. Recently, he was a general manager at ESL Gaming, where he was responsible for the development of new products.

“I am thrilled to join Riot Games as Commissioner of the LEC,” Bykov said. “The LEC is continuing to go from strength to strength and I am relishing the opportunity to help build on the success of the league. Riot’s player first experience and dedication to the growth of esports is why I am eager to get underway during what is a super exciting time for League of Legends in the EMEA region.“

Michal Konkol/Riot Games The LEC has maintained popularity over the years and recently had one of its league spots sold

What does the LEC Commissioner do?

Bykov will take over traditional league commissioner duties to make sure that the LEC runs smoothly. For example, Schmidt was active on Twitter when it came to league rulings and announced when players and fans would return to the studio due to the ongoing world health crisis.

The former LEC Commissioner said that he thinks Bykov has the tools to succeed in his new position.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Artem to take the torch of Commissioner of the LEC. Artem’s many years of business and product experience as well as his passion for esports make him best equipped to lead the LEC at this point in our growth stage,” Schmidt said.

The LEC will start its seventh week of competition on August 5.