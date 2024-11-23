Arcane Season 2’s ending subtly confirmed new main villain for the next LoL series

One small detail from Arcane Season 2’s ending scenes has revealed a villain from the League of Legends series is likely to show up in the next series in the LoL universe.

It’s no secret that Riot plans to keep things going after the ending of Arcane, with Season 2 marking a triumphant end to one series and the beginning of an entire universe of possibility.

League of Legends has dozens of different locals to choose from, all of which would be great candidates for the show. Arcane displays just a portion of LoL’s playable cast, all set in a small area of a vast universe. There’s a lot more to explore here.

Article continues after ad

However, a short scene at the end of the second and final Arcane season revealed the presence of Swain, the Grand General of Noxus.

Riot Games

Arcane Season 2 hints at Swain for next LoL TV series

Swain is a master tactician, a brutal Noxian general that has an iron grip on the nation. He’s the type of person who could scare even Ambessa with his sheer strength.

Article continues after ad

With that description, you’d think Swain would have a huge role in the series. But no, he’s simply observing, just watching events unfold through the eyes of one of his demonic ravens.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

The moment that raven opened its eye(s), it was clear that Swain was the one behind it. And the forces of Noxus Ambessa brought along were a mere fraction of their military might. Noxus is feared in the League of Legends lore for a reason, and Swain is frightening even by their standards.

From having his arm sliced off by Irelia and killing a demon to make himself a new one to using the demon inside him to observe and carefully survey any battlefield before him through his ravens, he’s a cold and calculating Grand General. Defeat is rare for him, and even the few losses he’s endured may be part of the grander plan. Swain is the type to willingly lose a battle if it means winning the war.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, not only does this confirm a possible villain for the next League of Legends series, it also makes it very likely that Noxus will be involved. Considering the nation is at war all across Runeterra, that doesn’t narrow down the list of possible locales too much, unfortunately.

However, seeing other characters like Swain and Orianna get set up as pillars of this emergent League of Legends universe is endlessly exciting. There’s so much to explore for whatever they decide to do next, with there even being a possibility that TV series like this can reshape League of Legends itself.

Article continues after ad

Arcane Season 2’s ending leaves a lot of loose ends with the lore, but that creates opportunities for the writers behind the next series to try and tie everything back together.