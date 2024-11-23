Arcane Season 2 Easter Egg makes Faker League of Legends canon

Those watching Arcane Season 2’s last batch of episodes noticed an easter egg that probably didn’t mean much to viewers who don’t engage with LoL esports. But for fans of pro play, it changes everything.

Arcane has no shortage of references to the series, many of which are lost even on fans of the game. After all, League of Legends doesn’t exactly shove its lore in the face of the players, and it’s possible to enjoy it without knowing a thing about Runeterra or the greater universe surrounding it.

But, for those who have been watching the esport for over a decade, it’s hard to forget the best moments from your favorite teams. And, though subtle, Arcane’s creators provided just that.

As many of LoL’s most iconic esports orgs have already pointed out, they’re in the show – even if it’s just a small reference.

There are over a dozen teams represented here from regions all around the world, from the big names like Gen.G and DRX to smaller reps like DetonatioN FocusMe and GAM. However, the big one for the sake of this discussion is T1.

Immortalizing Faker and the rest of LoL’s esports legends

Though Faker’s got more skins than many of the actual characters in League of Legends, his likeness, the man himself, hasn’t been put in the game yet. But, with all of Arcane’s multiverse business (that, for those who haven’t watched the show, I won’t spoil) this gets us one step closer. It wouldn’t be T1 without Faker.

Additionally, League of Legends acknowledging the greatest teams in their esport in an avenue other than the game goes that extra step further. It’s a greater step toward immortalizing the legacy of the players who have defined LoL’s competitive history.

The esports side of League has only ever been mentioned in skins that exist outside of the LoL’s canon, kept within the confines of the game and never expanding to its greater lore. This is the crossing of that threshold that brings the esport into true canon.

Who knows? Maybe they’ll just make Faker an actual League of Legends character at this point. Why not? He’s already been made LoL’s main character by his fans, anyways.