“An enormous loss”: League figures react to Dash’s LCS departure

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

James ‘Dash’ Patterson announced that his role as a desk host had been minimized and that he will not return to the LCS in the same capacity in 2023 in a statement on social media that caused a range of reactions from his colleagues and fans.

Dash joined the LCS in 2014 and has been a consistent presence in the North American league’s broadcast and at international League of Legends events as a desk host. In his farewell statement, many of his colleagues, from former desk members to current casters, recalled how easy it was to work with Dash and the talent the host showed over his nine years on the broadcast.

Article continues after ad

“An enormous loss for the LCS,” long-time LCS caster Isaac ‘Azael’ Cummings Bentley said on Twitter. “You’re one of the absolute best in the world at what you do & it has been such a pleasure working w/ you these last 7 years.”

Many other high-level League of Legends broadcast talent like Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere and Josh ‘Jatt’ Leesman also weighed in on the statement.

“Thanks for all the memories and great conversations over the years. You’re an exceptional host who has managed to improve every year. Going to miss you man,” Jatt said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans react to Dash taking a step back from the LCS

Fans of the LCS and Dash had a much more intense reaction as they cried for an explanation from Riot Games and exclaimed that this is a sign of the death of the league.

Article continues after ad

Some fans pointed out how Dash recently won an Esports Award for best desk host in 2022 and was still let go of a majority of his duties by Riot.

Other fans also commented that with Dash moving away from the LCS, and the recent departures of David ‘Phreak’ Turley and Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr along with the move to broadcast matches mid-week and mid-day, it feels like Riot is slowly making its North American League of Legends league less entertaining for fans.

Fans of the LCS will have to stay tuned to the broadcast to see just how small of a role Dash will play in 2023 as the former desk host said that he will still be involved in the show “from time to time.” The veteran broadcaster also said he is open to other work in esports so while fans may miss his antics on the LCS broadcast, they might be able to see him perform on a different Twitch channel.