America’s best tennis player is stuck at gold rank in LoL solo queue

Taylor Fritz, Olympic Bronze Medalist and arguably the best tennis player in America, is having a tough time in League of Legends solo queue. He’s demoted from his peak rank of Platinum 2 all the way down to Gold 3 with no end in sight to the grind.

Fritz is one of the most elite tennis players in the world, earning himself a number of accolades both domestically and internationally in the sport.

Olympic Bronze is surely the highlight, but he’s also got eight ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) titles in the singles category and has won several other competitions.

Article continues after ad

Considering Fritz is only 27, he’s already accomplished a lot in his career. However, his run through the LoL solo queue could be going better.

America’s best tennis player is stuck in Elo hell

No one is immune to loser’s queue, not even an Olympic medalist. A quick look at Taylor Fritz’s solo queue history reveals that, while he’s not a perfect player, he performs above average in most games.

Article continues after ad

He mostly sticks to playing top and jungle, preferring melee champions that get up close to the enemy. And, if we look at his match history on op.gg, he’s pretty damn good at it.

Article continues after ad

Though he’s got some games where he’s on point and others where he has weaker performances, on the whole, he’s an above-average player with some real carry performances on Viego.

Losing matches where you have slashlines like 14/6/7 and 15/5/3 feels terrible, and many of his losses have been a result of his teammates losing lane before he had the chance to carry from the jungle.

Elo hell claims all of us at one point, even top-tier athletes. That said, he’s a grinder, making time to hit League of Legends solo queue whenever he can to try and rank up. Considering his tennis prowess, it’s surprising he has this much time to play at all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If nothing else, it’s humanizing to see one of the most elite athletes in the world struggle with League of Legends solo queue just like the rest of us.

Who knows? Maybe he’ll get good enough to play League professionally, too. He isn’t the only celebrity stuck on the solo queue grind, either. At the time of writing, Ludwig is still in Silver.