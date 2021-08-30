Amazon secure naming rights to League of Legends European Masters

Amazon have acquired the naming rights to League of Legends competition European Masters in a new sponsorship deal.

European Masters is the second tier of competition for Riot Games’ MOBA League of Legends in Europe, behind only the LEC.

While the LEC is a closed competition with 10 long-term partner teams, European Masters is an open event that brings together the top semi-professional and amateur teams from all of the European regional leagues.

Now, through a one-year sponsorship deal, the second-tier competition will be known as the Amazon European Masters for 2021 and 2022.

While Riot have brought in several sponsors to the European competition in the past, this is the first naming arrangement for the event. Other European Masters sponsors include Pringles, WD_BLACK, Jack Link’s, HyperX, and Volvic, among others.

Advertisement

Amazon are active in esports already, working alongside UK org The NUEL to support competitive gaming in universities. They also sponsored tournament organizer BLAST’s first event in battle royale title Apex Legends.

The main event for European Masters 2021 Summer starts on August 30, with 16 teams competing to see who will be crowned the best academy or semi-professional roster in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to EU Masters, the home of high-level competition between the European Regional Leagues that shine the spotlight on the rising stars across the region,” said Riot Games senior manager of business development in Europe, Zeynep Gencaga.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t be more excited for a global brand like Amazon to be our very first Naming Partner for our European competition.”