All Spirit Blossom event changes for League, TFT, and LoR revealed

Riot Games has revealed all of the Spirit Blossom changes that will be added to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra to kick off the massive cross-title summer event, starting on July 22.

The Spirit Blossom event was first teased by Riot earlier in the year, revealing that they would be introducing a whimsical woodland jungler, now known as Lillia, and a masked champion, who "refuses to die," during this time.

While many of the upcoming balance changes for League's 10.15 patch have already been shared, Riot has now revealed some of the other changes that they would be implementing to kick off this summer event.

However, unlike past events, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics will also experience some changes, with the publisher announcing that this will be their first major "cross-title experience."

League of Legends Spirit Blossom changes

In addition to changes that have already been announced, such as the return of Nexus Blitz and the 149th champ Lillia, Riot has revealed that a new narrative experience called 'Spirit Bonds' would be coming to League on July 22.

Spirit Bonds will tie into Ionia's Spirit Blossom festival and allow players to earn special rewards through integrated missions as part of these narrative journies.

The League devs explained that this summer event drew a lot of inspiration from Anime, adding: "Spirit Bonds is heavily inspired by the anime space, both in aesthetic and narrative, taking special attention to how visual novels are crafted."

Riot has now also confirmed a list of the champions who will be getting Spirit Blossom skins, although one character has yet to be revealed, with many suspecting that it could be Yone. You can find all of the champions who will receive a Spirit Blossom skin below.

Lillia

Thresh

Ahri

Teemo

Yasuo

Vayne

Riven

Cassiopeia

Kindred

???

Legends of Runeterra Spirit Blossom changes

For Legends of Runeterra, players will be able to get their hands on a series of limited-time items, that "can be unlocked by just playing" and there will also be a new event pass in-store featuring more rewards.

More features will also be added to LoR on July 22 with a 'Bestow' Lab coming to the new game mode, which will allow players to "choose one of six reconstructed Spirit Blossom decks" for themselves.

There are also new Epic Quests and rewards getting added to Legends of Runeterra, where players can collect Petals, which can be earned through daily wins and quests, to unlock these exclusive rewards.

Teamfight Tactics Spirit Blossom changes

Teamfight Tactics will also be receiving some new changes as part of the Spirit Blossom event, with a bunch of new anime-inspired cosmetic variants expected to be added during the upcoming patch.

Featherknights, Hushtail, and Melisma are all set to receive more Little Legends variants and players will have the ability to purchase one-star versions of them directly, instead of finding them through opening Eggs.

You can check out many of the other changes and rewards coming on July 22 in our full Spirit Blossom event guide here.