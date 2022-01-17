All League of Legends buffs: Baron, Chemtech & Hextech Dragons, more

League of Legends has multiple different buffs that can completely turn the tide of the game, so here’s guide to each and every one of them; from Baron to the Hextech and Chemtech Dragons.

It goes without saying that League of Legends is a pretty complex game to get your head around. From the ever-expanding roster of unique champions to the perplexing concept of blue and orange essence; there’s a lot you’ll need to learn.

This has been even more complex in LoL Season 12, as the addition of the Hextech and Chemtech Dragons adds two more dragons to the pool.

Advertisement

Baffled by the Baron, or completely in the dark about Dragons? Here’s a rundown of every League of Legends buff, what they do, and how to get them.

Contents

League of Legends Baron buff

If you’ve ever stepped foot on Summoner’s Rift, you’ll likely have heard of the Baron Nashor. This gigantic purple snake makes its home in the top river, where it spews green gunk and unleashes underground spikes in an attempt to ward off attackers.

Appearing 20 minutes in, slaying this slippery creature is often deemed as a must, otherwise, you’ll have three minutes of Baron buff hell to deal with.

Advertisement

Slaying the Baron will grant Hand of the Baron to all teammates that were alive when it was downed. This gives:

Increased Attack Damage: This initially starts at 12 at 20 minutes, and increases every two minutes by two. It is capped at 40 minutes, where it increases Attack Damage by 48.

This initially starts at 12 at 20 minutes, and increases every two minutes by two. It is capped at 40 minutes, where it increases Attack Damage by 48. Increased Ability Power: This initially starts at 22 at 20 minutes, and increases in stages of two, then five until 40 minutes, where it reaches 80.

This initially starts at 22 at 20 minutes, and increases in stages of two, then five until 40 minutes, where it reaches 80. Empowered Recall: Channel time for Recall is halved.

Channel time for Recall is halved. Empowered Minions: Minions have increased attack range, damage, and speed. They also cannot be slowed.

Be aware that the Hand of the Baron only lasts for three minutes, or until you are killed. It does not transfer to the Champion who killed you, however, so breathe a sigh of relief.

League of Legends Dragon buffs: Hextech, Chemtech, Elder

Lingering just behind the Baron are League’s seven Dragons, all of which grant different buffs. Of these, the Elder Dragon is the most prized as it one-shots enemies below a certain health value.

Additionally, killing four Dragons (except Elder) will net you a Soul which reflects the last dragon you kill. This is a teamwide buff that lasts for the remainder of the game.

Advertisement

Read More: Riot promises more Chemtech Dragon nerfs in upcoming League patch

The Elder Drake will spawn once the Soul has been acquired, and its buff can be removed if your character is killed. Just like with the Baron, though, the buff doesn’t transfer to the enemy team.

Below are all of the dragons, and what killing them will allow your team to do:

Dragon Buff Soul Cloud Gain 3.5 / 7 / 10.5 / 14% (based on stacks granted by Cloud Drake) slow resist and out-of-combat bonus movement speed. Gain Movement speed 10% bonus movement speed, increased to 60% for 6 seconds after casting your ultimate ability (30-second cooldown). Infernal Gain 4 / 8 / 12 / 16% (based on stacks granted by Infernal Drake) attack damage and ability power. Damaging basic attacks and abilities trigger an explosion around the target, dealing 80 (+ 22.5% bonus AD) (+ 13.5% AP) (+ 2.75% bonus health) adaptive damage to the target and nearby enemies (3-second cooldown). Mountain Gain 6 / 12 / 18 / 24% (based on stacks granted by Mountain Drake) armor and magic resistance. After not taking damage for 5 seconds, gain a shield for 200 (+ 18% bonus AD) (+ 13.5% AP) (+ 13.5% bonus health). Ocean Restore 2.5 / 5 / 7.5 / 10% (based on stacks granted by Ocean Drake) of missing health every 5 seconds. Dealing damage to enemies heals you for 160 (+ 36% bonus AD) (+ 22.5% AP) (+ 9% bonus health) and restores 80 (+ 3.5% maximum mana) mana over 4 seconds. Damage to minions and monsters regenerates with 30% effectiveness. Chemtech Gain 6 / 12 / 18 / 24% (based on stacks granted by Chemtech Drake) increased damage against enemies with 340 − 1020 (based on target’s level) greater current health than you. Upon taking lethal damage, enter resurrection for 2 seconds, during which you are invulnerable, untargetable, and unable to act, and afterward heal for 80% base health (+ 50% bonus health) and become a zombie for up to 4 seconds, during which you gain (Melee: 75% / Ranged: 30%) decaying bonus movement speed, reduce outgoing and incoming damage by 40%, and take true damage equal to a percentage of the amount of health started with that increases every 0.25 seconds. Hextech Gain 6 / 12 / 18 / 24 (based on stacks granted by Hextech Drake) ability haste [Cooldown Reduction] and 6 / 12 / 18 / 24% (based on stacks granted by Hextech Drake) bonus attack speed. Dealing damage to an enemy with basic attacks or ability damage causes them to be struck with electricity, dealing 25 − 75 (based on level) bonus true damage and slowing them by (Melee: 45% / Ranged: 35%) (+ 3% per 100 bonus AD) (+ 1% per 100 AP) (+ 0.5% per 100 bonus health) decaying over 2 seconds, while chaining the effect to up to 3 enemies near the primary target. The slow can stack from multiple sources and the decay rate is decreased against ranged champions (8-second cooldown). Elder Damaging enemies causes them to burn for 75 − 225 (based on minutes) true damage over 2.25 seconds, with the first tick occurring after 0.25 seconds and the others after 1 second each. Damaging an enemy champion below 20% of their maximum health blasts them with Elder Immolation after 0.5 seconds, executing them, which destroys all shields before dealing 100% of their current health as true damage. N/A

Eye of the Herald buff

One of the most valuable buffs you can get in the early game is the Eye of the Herald, acquired by defeating the adorable yet rather irritable Rift Herald. Spawning at eight minutes, a second will spawn 6 minutes later if killed before 13:45.

Players who defeat Shelly and her sister, Shiela, will receive:

Advertisement

Empowered Recall: Recall is halved for the player holding the Eye of the Herald.

Recall is halved for the player holding the Eye of the Herald. Herald’s Call: Channel for one second and summon the Eye of the Herald in front of you, which is crushed over five seconds to summon an allied Rift Herald that sieges enemy structures. This effect is placed on a three-second cooldown while in combat with non-minions.

You will need to crush the eye within 6 minutes (240 seconds) in order to spawn your very own smashing machine, otherwise, you’ll lose it for good.

Jungle Buffs: Crest of Cinders & Crest of Insight

Affectionately known as the “Red Buff” and “Blue Buff,” these two jungle buffs are essential in the early stages of the game. While they taper off as the game goes on, they’re still worth sneaking away from your enemies if you can.

Killing a champion with either buff will transfer it to you, meaning you can acquire “double buffs” and have two Red and Blue buffs stacking simultaneously.

Monster Buff Red Brambleback (Red Buff) Basic attacks slow by (Melee 10 / 15 / 25% / Ranged 5 / 7.5 / 12.5%) (based on level) for 3 seconds, and burn the target for 2 seconds, which deals 12 − 114 (based on level) true damage over 3 instances over the duration. The first instance of damage occurs on-hit and the second and third instances occur each second thereafter. Subsequent attacks against a burning target will only refresh its duration. While out-of-combat with enemy champions and monsters, heal for 1 / 3 / 9% (based on level) of maximum health every 5 seconds. Blue Sentinel (Blue Buff) Grants 10 Ability Haste [CDR] If your champion uses mana, restores 5 mana (a flat rate) plus 1% of maximum mana per second; if your champion uses energy, instead restores 5 energy (a flat rate) plus 1% of maximum energy per second.

So that’s every buff in League of Legends, from the fearsome Baron Nashor to the lovable Rift Herald. Looking to etch your name into Summoner’s Rift’s history books? Be sure to check out our other LoL guides:

Advertisement

How to get Orange Essence | How to get Blue Essence | How to get Prime Gaming loot | Ahri guide | Akali guide | Amumu guide | Blitzcrank guide | Caitlyn Guide | Camille guide | Evelynn guide | Hecarim guide | Irelia guide | Karma guide | Kayn guide | Kindred guide | Lulu guide | Nami guide | Sona guide | Tahm Kench guide | Thresh guide | Warwick guide | Varus guide | Vex guide | Yuumi guide