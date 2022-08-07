28 Players and Coaches banned, 2 teams removed from LDL in massive LoL matchfixing scandal

A large-scale matchfixing scandal in the LDL resulted in 28 bans, as well as the removal of two organizations from the league. Bans vary in length from 18 months to permanent.
On August 7, 2022, a competitive ruling against Team Orange and TWELVE resulted in a long series of bans against players, managers, and coaches on both teams.
The ruling comes from a weibo post, and has been translated into English from reddit user vampzeh in the comments. This translation has been verified by other Chinese translators in the LoL community.
This ruling is based on the results of a game played on July 10, 2022. After a lengthy investigation conducted by LDL management, the game played between these two teams was ruled to be unfair.
Team Orange and TWELVE have both had their rights to play in the LDL revoked, and all matches played by these two teams have been erased from the LDL record for the season.
Additionally, a thorough investigation of the other 22 LDL teams revealed other players involved in matchfixing and betting. Many players from other LDL teams have been banned as a result of this investigation.
|Name
|Team
|Ban Duration
|Ying ‘lcberg’ Tian-Ci
|Team Orange, Player
|Permanent
|Xiang ‘XXX’ Chao
|Team Orange, Player
|Permanent
|Xu ‘Wynn’ Qing-Bi
|Team Orange, Player
|Permanent
|Chen ‘V30’ Mei-Jiang
|Team Orange, Player
|Permanent
|Wong ‘Yuen’ Wing Yuen
|Team Orange, Player
|Permanent
|Hu ‘712’ Song
|Team Orange, Coach
|Permanent
|Yu ‘ysj’ Ning-Xi
|Team Orange, Coach
|Permanent
|Ke Yan-Rong
|Team Orange, Manager
|Permanent
|Zhang ‘xjx’ Jin-Xiang
|TWELVE, Player
|Permanent
|Liu ‘lyy’ Yang
|TWELVE, Player
|Permanent
|Qiu ‘eqq’ Rui-Wen
|TWELVE, Player
|Permanent
|Liu Xing-Chen
|TWELVE, Manager
|Permanent
|Yuan Yue
|TWELVE, Manager
|Permanent
|Wu Si
|TWELVE, Coach
|Permanent
|Lu ‘Asura’ Qi
|Qing Jui Club, Player
|Permanent
|Liu ‘JingYi’ Zi-Yan
|Free Agent
|Permanent
|Feng ‘why’ Jun-Hao
|Free Agent
|Permanent
|Shi Yu-Hang
|Free Agent
|Permanent
|Yan Li
|Free Agent
|Permanent
|Liu ‘sens’ Jia-Xin
|Free Agent
|42 Months
|You ‘OP’ Chong-Hui
|Weibo Gaming Youth Team, Manager
|42 Months
|Zhang ‘coffee’ Jin-Hong
|Qing Jiu Club, Player
|36 Months
|Gao ‘Tangwa’ Ya-Ze
|Royal Club, Player
|36 Months
|Feng ‘yiyi’ Ming-Yi
|TWELVE, Player
|36 Months
|Wang ‘zeze’ Yu-Chen
|TWELVE, Player
|36 Months
|Lai ‘Marzss’ Yu-Chen
|Young Miracles, Player
|24 Months
|Zhang ‘Fzy’ Xiang-Wen
|LGD Gaming Youth Team, Player
|18 Months
|Ma ‘bolin’ Lin
|Free Agent
|18 Months
These bans are global and restrict banned individuals from playing in any Riot or Tencent sanctioned event in any game, both professional and semi-professional.
The LDL is no stranger to matchfixing scandals, with players like Vitality’s Zhou ‘Bo’ Yang-Bo being temporarily banned for being involved with an even bigger scandal in 2021.