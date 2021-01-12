Logo
League of Legends

2020 viewership stats prove League of Legends is the dominant esport

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:35 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 16:47

by Jacob Hale
Flickr: lolesports

Share

New esports viewership stats for 2020 show which events were the most watched last year — and proves once and for all that League of Legends remains number one in the competitive gaming world.

Esports fans across the world will argue about why their game is the best, with some fans perhaps having more stake to the claim than others.

Often, when we talk about the top-tier esports, we mean the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and, of course, League of Legends.

Now, this new report that looks at the growth of esports and streaming throughout 2020 has helped one set of fans support their debate even further, as League of Legends dominates the top charts.

lol worlds 2020 damwon v suning
Flickr: lolesports
Worlds 2020 was by far the most viewed esports event of 2020.

While the year saw a number of high profile events canceled or postponed due to the ongoing global health situation, such as CSGO Majors and Dota 2’s The International, League clearly thrived.

This Stream Hatchet report takes an in-depth look at everything going on in the world of esports and online entertainment, crunching the numbers and putting together a list of the top five most viewed esports events of 2020.

While we all know how popular LoL is, you probably weren’t expecting them to completely wipe the floor with every other major esport out there, taking all five of the top spots between its World Championship and regional leagues.

esports events viewership 2020
Stream Hatchet
League of Legends dominated the esports scene in 2020.

Obviously, Worlds was the biggest attraction, with 1.41 million hours watched, blowing every single other event out of the water. This was then followed by the LCK Summer and Spring seasons, LEC Summer and finally, rounding it out in fifth, the LCS Summer split.

It is also noted in the report that mobile games showed huge growth in 2020, with mobile esports viewership growing exponentially and it is even suggested that they may push for a top five spot in 2021.

Needless to say, League of Legends esports was once again the dominant force in 2020, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this trend continue in 2021 and beyond.

Call of Duty

Dallas Empire coach Rambo hits back at “disrespect” from FormaL and OpTic

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:10

by Jacob Hale
Optic formal and scump with rambo ray dallas empire
Instagram: huntsmen/Dallas Empire

Share

Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming Rambo

Dallas Empire coach Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier has hit out at OpTic Chicago members, and especially Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper over the disrespect they’ve shown him in a CDL ranking video.

As the kings of content in the Call of Duty League, the OpTic team are always putting together interesting videos and things for fans to engage with.

One video posted in January, though, has caused quite a stir among the community, with players, coaches and fans alike not taking kindly to what’s been said, as they rank some of the greats of Call of Duty past and present into tiers.

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has already called out Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell for suggesting he is a ‘C-Tier’ talent in Call of Duty, and now his former coach, Rambo, has something to say to the team too.

rambo ray interviewed cdl dallas empire
Call of Duty League
Dallas Empire have seen incredible levels of success with Rambo coaching them, but he was a great player himself, too.

Rambo was one of the harder choices for the players to place, with arguments that he could be placed anywhere between the B to D tiers.

Eventually, they settled and put him in C, though FormaL wasn’t impressed at all, convinced that Rambo is a D-tier talent who wasn’t much of a force on the map, even referencing a rough start Rambo had to a map during the finals of CoD Champs 2014.

While he might not be playing anymore, Rambo still has that competitive edge, and he wasn’t happy with what was said, calling it “pretty disrespectful” and even goading the team, saying they “got sent to the curb by my squad in my last event.”

The event he’s speaking about, of course, is that CoD Champs event, where his Envy side got the better of both FormaL’s Team Kaliber and Scump’s OpTic Gaming on their epic loser’s bracket run.

While Rambo was never known for his insane raw skill and high-kill gameplay, he’s commonly regarded as one of the smartest minds in Call of Duty history, so you can definitely understand where his frustration comes from.

Now, though, his Dallas Empire squad are on top of the Call of Duty world and already spent one season getting the better of the Chicago side — and now he’ll want even more going into CDL 2021.