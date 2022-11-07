100 Thieves part with LoL head coach after three splits

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

100 Thieves have announced that the organization has parted ways with its League of Legends head coach Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-gyu after three splits in charge of the LoL team.

100 Thieves have parted ways with yet another higher-up in its LoL division in head coach Reapered. The South Korean head coach departs the organization just weeks after the team’s General Manager Christopher ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith was let go.

Before 100 Thieves, Reapered was the head coach of Cloud9 for four years and departed the team in September 2020. The coach then joined 100 Thieves and helped the team place second in the LCS 2021 summer regular season and first in the LCS 2021 Championship.

That feat qualified the team for a Worlds 2021 spot where 100T placed in the top 11. With Reapered at the helm of the squad, 100T did not place outside of the top three in the regular season, playoffs or LCS Championship.

At Worlds 2022, 100T were eliminated in the Group Stage for the second year in a row, this time with a 1-5 record.

“Legendary run: Coming in mid-year 2021 and finishing 1st, 2nd, 2nd is the sort of org legacy that can never be ignored,” PapaSmithy commented under 100T’s announcement post on Twitter.

100 Thieves clean house in LoL department

Some organizations in the LCS, including 100 Thieves, seem to be cleaning house for the 2023 season. Evil Geniuses released their coaching staff recently and many other head coaches in the league have their contracts expiring in the coming days.

The former 100T head coach will hit the offseason market for 2023 and has options to join teams in North America, Europe, South Korea and China. Reapered has coached in every region except Europe in his time as a head coach.

“It was an honorable and wonderful time. Thank you to all the players, fans, staffs, org, and I wish all the best for those who have watched us. Thank you 100T,” Reapered said in response to the announcement.