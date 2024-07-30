100 Thieves make emergency LoL roster swap to save LCS Summer 2024 run

In a surprising roster swap during the last few weeks of the LCS, 100 Thieves have opted to swap out ADC Meech and put Tomo in the role to make a last-ditch effort for playoffs qualification.

Though 100 Thieves had a strong showing in Spring 2024, they’ve since nosedived and haven’t been able to get back on track. The BO3 format change hasn’t been kind to them, and the team has really struggled.

Considering 100 Thieves have only missed Playoffs three of their 14 total LCS splits so far, this would be an uncharacteristic failure for the organization. This split is especially important with it being the last LCS split in history.

With NA cutting two teams going into 2025’s new structure, proving you belong in the pro league is more important now than ever. It’s a make-or-break split for a team like 100 Thieves.

As a result, they’ve swapped out rookie ADC Meech and brought in Tomo, the former ADC for Dignitas in 2024’s Spring split.

100 Thieves explained that the move was in large part made to prioritize Meech’s mental health, though they didn’t provide detail beyond that.

The results of the split haven’t exactly been encouraging for all of 100 Thieves, however. Outside of their win against NRG early on, the entire team has really struggled to bring home wins.

However, 100 Thieves have only Immortals and Shopify Rebellion ahead of them. Considering they’ll only need to beat the two statistically worst teams in the LCS to make Playoffs, they’ve still got a good shot at qualifying.

And, while Tomo did end up getting replaced by LCS veteran Zven on Dignitas to start Summer 2024, he was one of the bright spots on their roster in Spring.

Tomo has potential to do well in the face of adversity, and he’ll have a chance to prove he belongs in the pro league thanks to this sudden roster change.