100 Thieves sign 4-time LCS Coach of the Split Reapered - Dexerto

Reapered joins 100 Thieves

After leaving Cloud9 in September 2020, highly decorated LCS coach, Reapered, has joined 100 Thieves for the Summer 2021 LCS split.

The team announced earlier on April 17 that they had moved past former coach Anthony ‘Zikz’ Gray and, soon after, revealed they had replaced him with former LCK champion and standout LCS coach Reapered.

While North America isn’t known for its international prominence, Reapered has consistently led Cloud9 to the most success any LCS team has ever had on the world stage.

He’s gone to Worlds five times (4 with C9, 1 with EDG), won four Coach of the Split awards (all with Cloud9), and helped end C9’s domestic title drought in Spring 2020.

100T have been impressive throughout the early stage of the 2021 season, but they collapsed against the top teams in the league near the end. They fizzled in the playoffs against TSM, losing 3-1.

The Thieves will now look to turn around their 2021 campaign with a new director leading one of the most exciting rosters in the league.

