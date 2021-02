Why 100 Thieves are the most exciting team in the LCS - Dexerto

The Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 is finally here. Reigning champions Spacestation Gaming will be looking to defend their title from 18 hungry challengers, all vying for a slice of the $3 million prize pool.

19 teams will converge on Paris for the Six Invitational 2021, starting February 9

Australian team Wildcard Gaming were forced to forfeit due to travel restrictions

Up to $3 million of prize money is up for grabs, including $1 million for first place

The Six Invitational is the peak of all Rainbow Six competition. Each year, the world’s best descend into one place to fight for Sledge’s Hammer. In 2021, the event is being hosted in Paris ⁠— the first time it’s been held outside of Montreal.

With the action kicking off on February 9, here’s everything you need to know about the $3 million World Championship, including where to watch, and who to keep your eyes on.

Six Invitational 2021: Stream

The Six Invitational 2021 will be streamed on the official Rainbow Six and Rainbow Six Bravo Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.



Six Invitational 2021: Schedule and results

Group Stage Day 1: February 9

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Liquid vs Empire 2AM 5AM 10AM Group A oNe vs Cloud9 Group A Liquid vs FaZe 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group A oNe vs G2 Group A DarkZero vs FaZe 5AM 8AM 1PM Group A FURIA vs G2 Group A DarkZero vs CAG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group A FURIA vs BDS Group A Cloud9 vs CAG 8AM 11AM 4PM Group A Empire vs BDS Group A Cloud9 vs Liquid 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group A Empire vs oNe Group A CAG vs FURIA 11AM 2PM 7PM Group A BDS vs DarkZero Group A FaZe vs G2 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Group Stage Day 2: February 10

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Giants vs NIP 2AM 5AM 10AM Group B Giants vs Virtus.pro 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group B MIBR vs Virtus.pro 5AM 8AM 1PM Group B Altiora vs Oxygen Group B MIBR vs TSM 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group B Altiora vs Mkers Group B Spacestation vs TSM 8AM 11AM 4PM Group B NIP vs Mkers Group B Oxygen vs MIBR 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group B Virtus.pro vs Altiora Group B TSM vs Mkers 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Giants vs SSG

Group Stage Day 3: February 11

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A BDS vs G2 2AM 5AM 10AM Group A DarkZero vs Empire Group A CAG vs G2 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group A Cloud9 vs Empire Group A CAG vs Liquid 5AM 8AM 1PM Group A Cloud9 vs FaZe Group A FURIA vs Liquid 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group A BDS vs FaZe Group A FURIA vs Cloud9 8AM 11AM 4PM Group A BDS vs oNe Group A Empire vs G2 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group A DarkZero vs oNe Group A CAG vs FaZe 11AM 2PM 7PM Group A DarkZero vs Liquid Group A FURIA vs oNe 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Group Stage Day 4: February 12

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Spacestation vs Virtus.pro 2AM 5AM 10AM Group B Oxygen vs Virtus.pro 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group B Giants vs Mkers 5AM 8AM 1PM Group B NIP vs MIBR Group B Giants vs TSM 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group B NIP vs Altiora Group B Virtus.pro vs Mkers 8AM 11AM 4PM Group B Spacestation vs MIBR Group B Oxygen vs NIP 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group B Spacestation vs Altiora Group B Oxygen vs TSM 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Giants vs Altiora

Group Stage Day 5: February 13

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A BDS vs Cloud9 2AM 5AM 10AM Group A CAG vs Empire Group A BDS vs Liquid 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group A CAG vs oNe Group A G2 vs Liquid 5AM 8AM 1PM Group A FaZe vs oNe Group A G2 vs Cloud9 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group A FaZe vs Empire Group A DarkZero vs Cloud9 8AM 11AM 4PM Group A FURIA vs Empire Group A DarkZero vs G2 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group A BDS vs CAG Group A FURIA vs FaZe 11AM 2PM 7PM Group A Liquid vs oNe Group A FURIA vs DarkZero 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Group Stage Day 6: February 14

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Giants vs MIBR 2AM 5AM 10AM Group B Mkers vs MIBR 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group B Mkers vs Oxygen 5AM 8AM 1PM Group B NIP vs Spacestation Group B Giants vs Oxygen 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group B Virtus.pro vs TSM Group B Spacestation vs Mkers 8AM 11AM 4PM Group B Altiora vs TSM Group B Spacestation vs Oxygen 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Group B Virtus.pro vs NIP Group B MIBR vs Altiora 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B TSM vs NIP

Six Invitational 2021: Teams

Reigning champions Spacestation Gaming are here to defend their title, while hungry challengers like TSM, DarkZero, and G2 Esports will be fighting to prove themselves on the world stage.

There’s a few dark horses though. Without Fnatic, Wildcard, or Nora-Rengo, the heart of APAC will be carried by the likes of Giants and Cloud9, who will be looking to live up to their predecessors’ names.

Latin American talent Ninjas in Pyjamas will be looking to make up for their heartbreaking loss in the grand final in 2020 too.

Team Region Players BDS Esport Europe Shaiiko, Renshiro, RaFaLe, Elemzje, BriD Cloud9 APAC EnvyTaylor, Static, Nova, Harp3r, SyAIL DarkZero Esports NA Mint, Hotancold, Hyper, Skys, Ecl9pse FaZe Clan Brazil Astro, yoona, ion, live, KDS G2 Esports Europe Pengu, Kantoraketti, UUNO, CTZN, Virtue Giants Gaming APAC Lunarmetal, Ysaera, HysteRiX, SpeakEasy, jrdn MIBR Brazil Cyb3r, soulz1, Bullet1, MKing, cameram4n Ninjas in Pyjamas Brazil Kamikaze, Psycho, julio, Muzi, pino Oxygen Esports NA FoxA, LaXIng, VertcL, Slashug, B1ologic Spacestation Gaming NA Thinkingnade, Rampy, Bosco, Fultz, Canadian Team Empire Europe ShepparD, JoyStiCK, Scyther, Dan, Always Team Liquid Brazil nesk, xS3xyCake, psk1, Paluh, HSnamuringa Team oNe eSports Brazil reduct, Faallz, LuKid, Rappz, FelipoX TSM NA Achieved, Merc, Beaulo, Geometrics, Chala Virtus.pro Europe wTg, Rask, Shockwave, p4sh4, m1loN Cyclops athlete gaming APAC Anitun, SuzuC, gatorada, BlackRay, Ayagator Mkers Europe Lollo, Gemini, Scatto, Aqui, Sasha Altiora NA Spiritz, Sonar, Euphoria, Eskaa, P3NGU1N FURIA Esports Brazil Bersa, LENDA, h1ghs, Novys, Miracle

Six Invitational 2021 format changes

The Six Invitational has expanded to 20 teams in 2021. However, due to travel restrictions, that has been culled to 19 teams with Australian outfit Wildcard Gaming forced to forfeit.

Two groups of 10 will duke it out for 16 spots in the playoffs. The group stage will be entirely best-of-ones, while the double-elimination playoffs will be best-of-threes until the grand final, which is set to be a best-of-five.

The prize pool for the Six Invitational 2021 will be partially crowdfunded. Starting at $500,000, Ubisoft will cap it at $3 million based on the purchase of the Road to S.I. 2021 Battle Pass in-game. Up to $1 million will go to the winners.