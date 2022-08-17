Riot Games reveal official ticket sale dates for Worlds 2022

Fans will be able to snag their tickets for the 2022 World Championship from September 8 onwards, with tickets being released in two phases.

The 2022 World Championship will kick off in Mexico City in a little over a month’s time. The event will be a grand tour of North America, with each stage taking place in a different US city – Mexico City, New York City, Atlanta, and San Francisco.

With the kickoff of the event drawing ever closer, Riot Games and the State Farm Arena have officially revealed the sale dates for tickets for all five stages of the event. Tickets will be released in two waves, with finals tickets made available to purchase at a much later date than the rest of the event.

Where, how, and when to buy

Tickets for the play-in stage will be available through the official Cinemex site on September 8, with the option to presave tickets in order to secure a spot at the event. Play-ins will take place at the Arena Esports Stadium at Arts Pedregal in Mexico City, Mexico, from September 29 – October 4.

Tickets for the group stage, quarterfinal, and semifinal stages will also be released on September 8. Fans can sign up for email notification when tickets go live – pricing is not yet confirmed.

But if you’re looking to secure a spot at the coveted World Championship finals, you’ll have to wait a while longer. Those tickets won’t go on sale until September 29