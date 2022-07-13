Riot fines TSM owner Reginald, places CEO on 2-year probation

Alan Bernal . 12 minutes ago

Riot Games issued TSM a $75,000 fine and placed a two-year probation period on its CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh on July 13 after completing an investigation of his “pattern of disparaging and bullying behavior.”

The company found evidence of verbal abuse “unbecoming of an LCS Team Member” and in direct violation of the league’s rules on Harassment and Profanity & Hate Speech. The embattled CEO was given three-times the maximum fine based on a “multi-year pattern” of abuse.

Riot also ordered Reginald to take sensitivity training and executive training within 60 days of the ruling to be verified by a third-party outside of TSM.

The LCS operators also want to see a company-wide transformation of TSM’s internal culture. Both Reginald and TSM have committed to provide that shift in light of yet another fine levied against the CEO.

Riot Games Reginald was fined for years of verbal abuse to members of TSM, Riot Games found.

To ensure TSM and Reginald comply with the needed changes, Riot has set up a “tip line” with an independent monitor for employees to anonymously report any further abusive conduct by Reginald.

The LCS Players Association will also check in with current TSM League of Legends players to report instances of abuse that may occur.

If Riot find more violations within Reginald’s two-year probation period, then the company will explore more “severely enhanced penalties” against TSM.

The probation extends to all of Riot’s ecosystems, which include TSM’s teams in TFT, Valorant, and Wild Rift. TSM must make the probation parameters clear to current staff and players as well as new hires.

Reginald will be on a two-year probation period that will carry more penalties should TSM violate Riot’s ruling.

The LCSPA supported the decision and will work with Riot to ensure that the ruling is followed. The organization called this a milestone for the league and are looking forward to the new level that will now be available for LCS players.

“Today marks a milestone in the LCS,” the LCSPA began. “Never before has an association of esports players called for an independent misconduct investigation, never before has a developer conducted such an investigation with collaboration from a PA, and never before have outcomes been imposed on a partner team that pointed towards real change to a toxic workplace.

“We are pleased to see strong action from Riot and the LCS team on this matter. With that said, the PA will remain vigilant to ensure follow-through on this ruling.”