xQc wants streamer Squid Game show with a diabolical punishment for ‘dying’

xQc pitched his idea for a streamer version of Netflix’s Squid Game show with an absolutely wild punishment for broadcasters if they get eliminated.

Squid Game Season 2 dropped on Netflix in December 2024, setting a viewership record on the platform with 68 million views in just 4 days.

The excitement for Season 3, set to debut in 2025, is already at a fever pitch, and content creators are looking to cash in on the hype.

MrBeast, for instance, has announced plans to create a second Squid Game-themed challenge video featuring the new games from Season 2, and even took some humorous jabs at Netflix’s promotion for the show on X.

Now, streaming star Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel has laid out his idea for a Squid Game-style competition between the net’s top broadcasters — and his version is almost as grisly as the show, itself.

xQc’s idea for streamer Squid Game has dire consequences for players

xQc described his vision for the show during a January 6 stream, where he explained that ‘losing’ would have serious consequences for the players involved to raise the stakes.

“Everybody wants to be part of the games. It’s probably good for viewership and it’ll be really fun. But, if they’re eliminated, they lose all the viewers that watched them and they don’t get all the fame,” he said.

“So, you get a bunch of [streamers] who don’t have a lot of viewers and they’re kind of broke, so they need it for survival. We do a competition or whatever, and then, that’s it. Imagine — if you think about it, that’s as close as it gets to the real thing.”

Viewers got into a small debate about xQc’s idea, with some arguing that it sounds more like something Ice Poseidon would host, owing to his viral Hunger Games competition on Kick in 2024.

Squid Game has become a worldwide phenomenon since the first season launched in 2021. Rumors have even swirled that certain Hollywood A-Listers are set to join the Season 3 cast, making fans even more excited to see what’s next for the remaining contestants.