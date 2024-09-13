xQc urges Kick viewers to not be “dumb” and gamble just because he does

xQc urged Kick viewers not to be “dumb” and gamble just because he does, and the streamer is now being called out as a “clown” as a result.

Gambling on stream has long been a contentious talking point. While gambling has been banned on Twitch, instances of content creators still doing so are reported often.

And while Kick has put a stop to overtly sexual content, the Stake-backed platform has inherent ties to the gambling industry. The likes of Pokimane calling out the platform for still housing gambling content.

xQc, who streams across both Twitch and Kick thanks to a lucrative non-exclusive deal, has been open about participating in gambling. He recently told his viewers to steer away from putting their own money into betting.

When wrapping up his September 12 stream, xQc took a moment to discuss gambling. While he himself participates in gambling and recently claimed expanding it in esports would help “revolutionize” the industry, he had a very different message for his Kick audience.

When signing off for the night, he implored Kick viewers, “Don’t gamble, don’t be dumb.” The streamer further added, “Do not put your money on any gambling devices or platforms” and even slammed it for being “dogs****.”

He then finished up by stating just, “because I do it… don’t do it.”

While the streamer claimed in 2023 that he was done with gambling after a massive $5 million payout in Las Vegas, the content creator is still often betting on stream.

Furthermore, in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, his agencies claimed that his move to Kick had nothing to do with Twitch tightening up on gambling on the platform.

Despite encouraging others not to gamble, many have taken issue with his messaging. One Reddit user slammed the streamer for not really caring “about his viewers as long as it makes him money.”

Meanwhile, others called his comments a “joke” with some not even hesitating to call him out for being a “clown.”

