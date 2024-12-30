xQc roasts Fanum for saying Kick streamers don’t “elevate” their content

Streaming star xQc gave Fanum a piece of his mind after the broadcaster claimed that Kick streamers “get a bag” but don’t “elevate” their content with their newfound wealth.

In June 2023, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel inked a $100 million deal with Kick to stream on the platform non-exclusively. This lucrative contract went viral, even garnering attention from major celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal.

Since then, the streaming wars have continued to rage, with many top broadcasters leaving platforms like YouTube to stream on other sites as their multi-year contracts come to an end.

Article continues after ad

In the midst of these big changes in the scene, prominent Twitch personality Fanum spoke out about Kick, arguing that although its streamers make eye-popping amounts of cash, he feels they aren’t using these funds to level up their broadcasts.

Fanum takes aim at Kick streamers for not “elevating” their content

“[They] definitely got the bag over there,” Fanum said, referencing Kick streamers. “…[what if] the Kick community got the bag, went over there, and elevated their content? Like, ‘Aite, bet. I took this money that Kick [gave me], I elevated my content with it and I really became something.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like everybody just got their bread, finessed Kick and sh*t, lowkey.”

xQc responded to Fanum’s comments during his own stream, where he acknowledged that he might get backlash for responding, given that he’s one of Kick’s top broadcasters.

“With that said, what does Fanum do in his ‘elevated content’ other than eat food?” the streamer posed, referencing the internet-famous ‘Fanum Tax’ meme. “And when does he ‘elevate’ out of his chair? Does anybody have a timeline on that?”

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t long before Fanum took notice of xQc’s remarks and clapped back at the Kick creator. While he poked fun at himself for ‘elevating’ from Postmates to Uber Eats, he continued to stick to his point.

“What I said still stands. If what I said was cap, call cap on it. You can’t call cap on it! You gotta do this, ’cause you can’t call cap on it. …you can’t use me as an example, because I didn’t get the bag and go over there.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest callout from xQc after the streamer accused Fortnite of giving fellow streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed “special treatment” during their viral broadcast of the battle royale game.