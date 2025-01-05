xQc reveals wholesome “problem” with making sure his parents are set for life

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel shared a “problem” he’s encountered after retiring his mom, admitting that she’s having a hard time realizing she’s set for life now that her son has made it big as a streamer.

During a January 3 stream, xQc opened up about how his career success has allowed him to financially support his mother, effectively retiring her. However, he shared his frustration over her refusing to spend money, despite being well-provided for.

Article continues after ad

“Since I made it, my mom was f**king taken care of,” he said. “The only problem I actually have with my parents is my mom will not spend money. My mom will not spend it and it makes me really f**king upset.”

He continued: “She doesn’t understand it and it makes me really mad. Every time I see her I say ‘Wait, you’re still saving? Still saving for life 2.0? Are you saving for the next life, is that what we’re doing today?'”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

xQc then joked that perhaps his mom is holding onto her savings because she’s preparing for when she “respawns.”

Fans react to xQc revealing he’s retired his mom

The clip was shared on Reddit, where fans weighed in with their reactions. “I would love to do that, must feel good,” one person wrote. “I paid off my parents credit card debt and it was probably the best feeling I’ll ever have.” another said.

However, some users took the opportunity to take jabs at Twitch star ExtraEmily, referencing a recent controversy where she cried on stream over not repaying her parents after they spent $170k on her education.

Article continues after ad

“Thats so nice. I wonder if ExtraEmily would do something like that,” one person wrote. “ExtraEmily come on you could do that,” another added.

This isn’t the first time xQc has opened up about his family. He’s previously shared how his overly-proud father embarrasses him by approaching strangers to brag about being the dad of a famous streamer.