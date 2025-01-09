xQc responds to claims Kick is “dying” for not having one thing

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given an update on when fans can expect to see a KICK app on consoles so that they can watch their favorite streamers.

KICK emerged as a legitimate challenger to Twitch back in early 2023 as the Stake-backed platform started handing out big money deals to a number of top streamers. While it may have seemed similar to what YouTube has done previously, KICK had has a number of features that resembled Twitch.

Article continues after ad

The chat system is similar to the Amazon-owned platform, there are clips for highlights, and the directory is similar.

There are, of course, a few things that KICK has yet to do that other platforms have had for a long time, including a console app and the ability to use Chromecast.

xQc responds to KICK Chromecast request

It was something that was put to xQc during his January 8 stream with one fan asking when Chromecast will be available to save the “dying” website.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Brother be nice man. Bro KICK is doing fantastic,” the former Overwatch League star replied.

“The f*ckin, the thin, bro bro bro. Bro the port on console is coming, you need to f*ckin lock in. Jesus Christ, this guy man.”

It isn’t the only update that KICK has planned for in the last few weeks. In late 2024, Adin Ross revealed that they were looking to implement a KICK Cash system where viewers would be able to make money for watching their favorite channels.

Article continues after ad

“Basically, viewers can get paid to watch you. They’re coming out with some cool s*it. It’s kind of like Bits that you can cash out,” Ross said.

It remains to be seen as to when these updates will be rolled out, though, seeing as neither has a concrete release set.