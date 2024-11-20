xQc responds as Sidemen want him back for 2025 charity match

The Sidemen have revealed they want xQc to come back as their goalkeeper for their 2025 charity match, and the Canadian streamer has given his response.

The Sidemen Charity Match has been announced to be coming back for another year. Always a star-studded affair with the internet’s biggest celebrities competing for a good cause. The match has been announced to be the largest iteration yet, being played in the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium, and some internet stars are already scrambling to take part.

During one of their podcast episodes, the Sidemen were discussing which streamers and influencers they would like to see take part in their charity match at Wembley Stadium in London next year.

“Was xQc too bad?” Simon asked about the Kick streamer, who received a 0.3 rating after the match.

“I think he would be bett- if he wants to play again, does he want to be goalkeeper again? Harry asked, to which Simon replied: “I don’t know, he might want to play outfield.”

“He… He wasn’t great” Harry said, to which Simon said that he would like xQc to play as their team’s goalkeeper this year.

“There was this whole thing of ‘aw, Sidemen stitched them up with giving him goalkeeper’ or whatever. Him playing for us is like…”

“No, you need a stinky keeper” Harry said.

This made xQc react as he watched the clip during his stream on November 19, playfully pulling his fist up toward his monitor with a serious face.

“Haha, that’s funny. I was stinky,” he said, suddenly changing his face to an exaggerated smile.

However, the Sidemen soon changed their tune as Tobi jumped in to say that the streamer hadn’t been as bad as he’d expected, to which Harry agreed and said xQc had picked it up towards the end of the game.

“You need someone who is not super terrible, but not good either,” Harry said.

They then brought up the training session that had happened the day before the game, which resulted in xQc being hit in the face by a ball flying at full speed towards him.

“Chat, guys… I was acting like a Chad about it, because I am a Chad, but that ball cooked my sh*t up. Like, it gave me PTSD for the next day. Cause it’s too quick from one event to the other. They kicked the ball like, almost f**king max speed into my face, from, like, meter’s range.

“And the next day, I was almost – normally I know for a fact I’m not scared of the ball – but it’s a mindset that you have to inhibit, you have to intake. It takes time. It’s not about being Chad or not, it can take some time.”

While he didn’t reveal whether or not he’d want to take part in the match for a second time, we’ll make sure to update you if he does.