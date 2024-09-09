xQc is unsure if he will renew his Kick deal when it expires

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has said he doesn’t know if he would renew his $70 million Kick deal when his contract finishes with the platform.

On June 16, 2023, xQc and Kick made headlines as the streaming superstar broke the internet by inking a $70 million deal with the platform, which could push to about $100 million with incentives.

From there, xQc went on to split his time between Twitch and the Stake-owned site, defending Kick along the way as the platform underwent various controversies.

With such a blockbuster deal, questions regarding whether xQc would consider re-signing began to bubble up. However, more than a year past the signing, he isn’t too sure if he will remain with Kick in the future.

In a Q&A stream, xQc was asked by a viewer if he had any plans on renewing his Kick deal or if he would go back full-time to Twitch after the contract.

“I don’t know what the future looks like,” he said. “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, I’m not gonna give you a fake answer, I genuinely don’t even know what in like [the] next week.”

He says it’s hard to tell what will happen in the future, be it how he or Kick feels about the contract, or if something major happens to his career; all of it would affect any deals.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna feel about it in the future, I don’t know how I feel about it, I don’t know if things are going to be what I want it to be. What if I have a dumbass take and then some crazy sh*t happens in the market and in the platform and sh*t changes?”

It’s currently unknown how long xQc’s contract with Kick is meant to last. However, from the specifics he has publicly revealed, he is getting paid over the course of 24 months, so it may terminate by June 2025.