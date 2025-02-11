xQc fires back at Pokimane’s “ridiculous” criticism of Kendrick Lamar Superbowl show

xQc called out Pokimane for her “ridiculous analysis” of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl and he did not hold back.

One of the biggest talking points from the 2025 Super Bowl was Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, during which the rapper sang his Grammy-winning diss track, “Not Like Us.”

The ongoing feud between Kendrick and fellow rapper Drake not shied away from during the show; Lamar even brought out Drake’s ex-girlfriend and tennis champion Serena Williams to dance on stage.

In the aftermath, celebrities, actors, and content creators have all commented on the spectacle, with Kick streamer xQc firing barbs at Pokimane and her opinion on the performance.

When responding to online discourse that Kendrick didn’t deserve the Superbowl showcase, Poki clapped back, stating, “Only white people hated it. I didn’t want to say it.”

“As a white-passing person, I didn’t want to say that, but you are saying that and me repeating that message, I’m just going to let that sit,” she later added.

xQc hits back at Pokimane’s Super Bowl performance criticism

After seeing a snippet of her reaction online, Kick streamer xQc fired back at her critique, calling her comments “textbook pandering” and a “ridiculous analysis.”

“You should understand, man; this pandering for the audience is getting old. This is the richest thing you could say.”

After accusing Poki of indulging a particular narrative around Kendrick’s Superbowl performance, xQc continued.

To back up his fiery response to Poki, xQc broke down how music can “interlace messages and symbolism” and that if an audience doesn’t pick up on those details, the onus is on the musician, not the audience.

“You weren’t meant to understand it; this isn’t some documentary or puzzle you’re watching. The point of a halftime show isn’t to give the world some puzzle to figure out.”

For anyone with this perspective, including Pokimane, xQc hit back in a big way, adding, “You’re dumb as f**k, shut up, you’re f**king brain dead. Don’t act like it’s people’s fault for missing the mark; don’t blame the people who are watching.”

This isn’t the first time xQc has called out Pokimane while streaming, the two have gone back and forth online multiple times, including when xQc claimed he faced more backlash than her amid controversy or when discussing gambling while on stream. Though of course, the two were previously on good terms, even hosting a short-lived podcast together.